MLB The Show 23 can't stop releasing new content. First, the game announced the Extreme program, and now they released the Diamond Duos 29 pack. This content has the goal to revitalize Season 3 and change the community's perspective on it.

That's because MLB The Show 23 Season 3 has received some bad reviews. Many players aren't enjoying the content that has been released this season so far. So, developers are hoping the Extreme program and Diamond Duos 29 pack revitalize the season and provide some much-needed entertainment for players.

So, without further ado, let's find out which players come in the Diamond Duos 29 pack.

Diamond Duos 29

Just like all the other Diamond Duos packs, Diamond Duos 29 brings us two great players. They are Mark Mulder and Alex Gordon. Both have a 99 OVR and are already up for grabs in the Show Shop.

The Diamond Duos 29 pack is already available in the Show Shop!

Both of these players possess incredible stats and cover different positions. So, they can provide your squad with a massive quality boost. Or, provide more depth to your team.

So, let's take an in-depth look at their attributes below.

Mark Mulder

Mark Mulder is a great starting pitcher, that possesses some incredible attributes. Mulder has plenty of different pitches, with all of them being quite fast. His sinker and cutter are especially fast and can catch batters off guard.

Mark Mulder will help you strike out even the best batters in MLB The Show 23!

He doesn't allow many home runs, runs, or even hits. However, he is a specialist in striking out players, with a 107 K/9. His 94 velocity means he can throw incredibly fast pitches.

Mulder 84 CTRL is decent, but for a 99 OVR starting pitcher, this stat should be a little bit higher.

Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon can play five positions, which makes him a very valuable player. However, Gordon truly excels as a batter and first basemen.

As a batter, Gordon is great against both left and right-handed pitchers. He has great control and amazing hitting power. With his high clutch attribute, Gordon will shine in pressure situations, or when the bases are loaded.

Alex Gordon is a very versatile player.

When it comes to Gordon's first basemen attributes, he has a strong arm, very accurate throws, spectacular field awareness, and fast reactions. Because of that, Gordon can easily predict where the ball is going, catch it, and perform a fast and incredibly accurate throw.

Gordon is a very versatile player and will be useful in most Diamond Dynasty squads.