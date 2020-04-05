MLB The Show 20: Best base stealers in Franchise Mode, RTTS, March to October & more

Offense is much more than swinging a bat. These are the players that exemplify this the most.

Stealing bases is the lost art of The Show. For those that master it, though, there’s plenty of reward.

To steal bases effectively, you need to know who to push your limits with. You’ll need a lethal combination of speed and stealing ability.

Let’s go over the best base stealers in MLB The Show 20 for Franchise mode and more.

Tim Locastro – 99 Speed, 99 Stealing

In most ways Tim Locastro just barely meets the bar for being an MLB talent, but his speed and stealing ability are legendary.

As a 71 OVR player with poor batting, it’ll be hard to get Locastro on base unless as a pinch runner, but when it happens, he’s one of the hardest players in the game to catch running.

This baserunning gives Locastro value as one of the Diamondbacks’ worst starters, even at second base, the most talent dense position in the game.

Adalberto Mondesi – 94 Speed, 99 Stealing

Adalberto Mondesi is one of the best overall talents on this list.

Mondesi doesn’t have the strongest batting, but it isn’t too bad considering the rest of his skillset. Mondesi brings some really solid defense to the table with 85 Fielding and 85 Reaction on top of being one of the best baserunners in the game.

At only 24, expect to steal bases with Mondesi for many games to come.

Trea Turner – 98 Speed, 92 Stealing

Trea Turner is in a very similar boat to Mondesi being an excellent all around young shortstop talent. The main difference is that Turner has excellent batting capabilities with 84 Contact vs L and 78 Contact vs R to compliment his top tier baserunning skills, with less emphasis on his defense.

Turner is considered one of the most overperforming player to overall ratios in the game, and it shows when he’s in your lineup.

Billy Hamilton – 87 Speed, 99 Stealing

Billy Hamilton might not stand out to many players at 76 Overall and some of the worst batting on this list, but as a pinch runner, Hamilton is deadly.

With max Stealing, Hamilton gets amazing jumps off the plate on hits and pitches. This means his 87 Speed performs even better getting Hamilton to the next base. Hamilton also has a very surprising defense with 85 Reaction, 84 Fielding, and 78 Arm Accuracy.

On the older side of this list at 29 years old, this might be the best Hamilton will be in The Show.

Mallex Smith – 86 Speed, 96 Stealing

Mallex Smith is on the weaker side of overall talents, but he earns his starting role for the Mariners through his baserunning skills and decent contact at-bat.

Smith is one of the worst fielders on this list, and the weakest power hitter. But for his contact and baserunning, the 73-overall Center Fielder can make enough happen offensively to avoid the minor leagues. But at 26 years old, it’s time for Smith to improve if he wants to hold his spot.

Smith is one of the least naturally aggressive baserunners, so pushing him to the task is going to be necessary.

Byron Buxton – 97 Speed, 79 Stealing

Byron Buxton is one of the league’s most talented speed-based players in the league. His defense is rock solid, his baserunning is electric, and it all helps to carry along his average batting aside from his strong bunts.

Buxton still has room to grow as a player at 26, and The Show sees it giving him A level potential. Expect for him to improve year-to-year if he puts in a decent season with the Twins.

Jorge Mateo – 92 Speed, 79 Stealing

By all accounts Jorge Mateo isn’t exactly an MLB level talent. In fact there are many minor leaguers that are stronger players, and he’s dead last on this list in overall. But he manages to hold his spot on the Athletics starting roster largely via his speed and baserunning potential.

Mateo is 24 so there is room to grow, but Mateo’s 92 Speed and decent 79 Stealing allows for him to be a threat somewhere during his development.

Jonathan Villar – 82 Speed, 80 Stealing

Jonathan Villar is the single most talented player on this list as one of the Miami Marlins’ figureheads. Villar is very flexible with good batting, good fielding, and great baserunning.

Villar’s main weakness is his actual Fielding stat, making him slightly more error-prone than most superstars. Villar makes up for this though with his throwing ability once he fields the ball, and with his strengths elsewhere.

While he’s 28, his 99 durability shows he’ll be a presence in this league for many years.

Delino Deshields Jr. – 87 Speed, 74 Stealing

Delino Deshields Jr. is perhaps best known for his absolutely disgusting ability to turn bunts into successful hits. This combined with his strong baserunning fundamentals carries Deshields to a starting position with the Cleveland Indians.

It’s a hard life as a bunter with no other strong hitting skills in the major leagues. Pitchers know what your plan-A is, meaning they can adjust for it and play the bunt hard. Still, Deshields is talented enough to still outrun the defense enough of the time to provide a deadly threat on the bases.

Jarrod Dyson – 70 Speed, 89 Stealing

Jarrod Dyson is the second worst overall player on the list, but at 35, he is impressively still one of the best base stealers in the league.

This will likely be the last season we see Dyson as a starter, and this might be his best in-game iteration as a sendoff. Dyson has surprisingly strong fielding stats, and great base-stealing potential with decent to good general baserunning.

Where Dyson comes up short is his batting. Dyson has one of the weakest batting skillsets on the list, meaning he’s the most dependent on being a pinch runner and making his mark in the field.