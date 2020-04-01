MLB The Show 20: Best young players in Franchise Mode, Diamond Dynasty, RTTS, March to October & more

These young players are the future of the league. Who makes the cut?

It’s important to bring in the best talent for your team’s success in MLB The Show 20. One of the best ways to do this is to find promising young players and develop them.

This will keep your team competitive for years while also keeping costs down as younger players are invariably cheaper than veterans.

With that in mind, let’s go over the best under-25 players in MLB The Show 20.

Cody Bellinger – 99 OVR

As if anyone was going to knock Cody Bellinger out of the top spot.

Cody Bellinger is the most talented young player the Dodgers have seen since Jackie Robinson. Coming off winning the NL MVP, Silver Slugger, and Golden Glove awards in 2019, Bellinger is everything a franchise could dream of in a U25 player.

Bellinger’s best talents in-game are his 99 Arm Strength, 95 Durability, and 92 Reaction. He’s one of the best fielders in the league, and one of the best batters as well. When the most you can complain about is 76 Speed, you know things are going pretty well.

Ronald Acuna Jr. – 95 OVR

The Atlanta Braves have two top of the league young prospects on this list. First up is Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 22-year-old Center Field machine wears out opponents with playmaking speed, great batting, and a cannon of an arm to catch batters. His best talents in-game are his 96 Arm Strength, 96 Arm Accuracy, and 95 Durability.

We have yet to see the best from Acuna, which might be the scariest thing to the rest of the National League.

Ozzie Albies – 90 OVR

Speaking of the Atlanta Braves, Ozzie Albies comes next on the list.

The 23-year-old second baseman finished 2019 with the best fielding percentage in his position, as well as the Silver Slugger award. Albies could easily be a franchise figurehead on his own, but he instead shares the role with a few other superstars.

Albies is an absolute nightmare for lefties with 99 Contact vs L. His other best skills are his 98 Durability and 92 Arm Accuracy.

Juan Soto – 89 OVR

Juan Soto joined the Washington Nationals in 2016, and has been a top tier league talent right off the bat, but he’s more one-dimensional than the others on the list so far.

In-game Soto has 99 Discipline and 92 Durability that lets him maximize his good contact stats and 90 Power vs R.

At 21 Soto still has plenty of time to shore up his weaknesses running bases and fielding. For now, he’ll just have to keep batting over .280 while he builds his game.

Yordan Alvarez – 87 OVR

Juan Soto may have been the first one-dimensional talent on this list, but he won’t be the last. Yordan Alvarez is a similarly dangerous young batter that is working on the holes in his game, base running and fielding. The big difference is Alvarez has done even more damage offensively in what was just his rookie year.

In-game Alvarez has 99 Discipline, 92 Power vs R, and 87 Durability. His batting stats are very well established with his only real weakness being his vision. Outside of batting, Alvarez is very slow on the bases and error-prone in the field.

Fernando Tatis Jr. – 86 OVR

Fernando Tatis Jr. arrived to help wake up the San Diego Padres in his rookie season in 2019. Tatis maintained a .317 batting average across his 84 games, and is looking like a future superstar.

Tatis is a very consistent talent that can produce in every aspect of the game. He’s incredibly fast with 84 Speed, great at throwing out batters at 95 Arm Strength, and a threat on the plate with 77 and 80 contact vs L and R respectively.

Tatis is one of the most balanced and fundamentally sound second-year players in the league, and he still has plenty to show of it.

Jack Flaherty – 86 OVR

Jack Flaherty is the first pitcher on the list, but he won’t be the last. At 24, Flaherty has shown some great consistency escaping hits and striking out dangerous batters up and down the league.

Flaherty’s best talents are his 99 Break, 89 H/9, and 86 K/9. While his break is impressive, it does get him into trouble with just 61 control, giving up plenty of walks and home runs.

When Flaherty finds the strike zone, it’s usually an incredibly hard pitch to hit. It’s keeping the ball in there that is the hardest part.

Shane Bieber – 86 OVR

Shane Bieber steps in as the final pitcher on the list. A great, consistent skillset has propelled Shane Bieber to compete in a heavy starting rotation for the Cleveland Indians. While he does tend to give up a fair amount of runs, Bieber has won 26 of 39 games played for the Indians.

Bieber’s best talents in-game are his 88 Stamina, 84 Break, 80 BB/9, and 80 K/9 which benefit his deep 5-pitch pool.

It’s just a matter of time before Bieber becomes the team’s ace starting pitcher. For now, he’ll have to fill in his weaknesses and stop giving up so many runs.

Adalberto Mondesi – 85 OVR

While Adalberto Mondesi has missed many games for the Kansas City Royals, he’s a very promising young player for the future of the organization.

Adalberto Mondesi has improved immensely at-bat in his last two seasons. This has really helped fill what many took as a weakness in his game behind his incredible base running skills and defensive ability.

In-game Mondesi’s best talents are all base running with his 99 Stealing, 95 BR AGG, and 94 Speed. If he ever gets to a plate, few teams can keep him contained without wasting a lot of energy.

Rafael Devers – 84 OVR

While Rafael Devers lacks that definitive power of the greatest batters, he’s among the best bats from third base, and has some solid fielding behind him as well. He’s also coming off his best batting avg ever, at .311.

Devers is a very consistent presence for the Red Sox playing 335 games in his first three years. It shows in his in-game stats. Devers’ best talents are his 95 Durability, 85 Contact vs R, and 76 Clutch.