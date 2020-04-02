[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
MLB The Show

MLB The Show 20: 7 best power hitters in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Joey Gallo, Pete Alonso & more

Want to hit homers with ease? You’ll need these power bats in your lineup next time you play!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Apr 2, 2020
mlb show 20 power hitters

There’s nothing quite like mashing a home run in MLB The Show 20.

Cracking a ball deep and watching the outfielder just stare at it as it soars into the stands is always great, but it isn’t easy.

There are some players for whom hitting homers is easy though. Those special players that can take any pitcher deep to any part of the field.

Who are the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20? Let’s take a look.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The long history of MLB the Show!
 

How to find the best power hitter in MLB The Show 20

There isn’t just one stat you can look at for this, but thankfully there are just two. Power is broken up into power vs left-handed pitchers (L) and vs right-handed pitchers (R).

While contact, vision, and discipline will all play a part in hitting homers, the best thing to look at is those raw power stats. We have combined them to come up with the definitive list of the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20.

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (91 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters gallo

Position: LF

Hits: Left

Power score: 198

Once again, the best power hitter in MLB The Show is Joey Gallo. The massive left-fielder for the Texas Rangers has a perfect 99 score for both vs L and vs R.

Along with that he has 99 plate discipline and even 97 arm strength and 95 arm accuracy to throw out runners.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (89 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters alonso

Position: 1B

Hits: R

Power Score: 198

Another perfect score belongs to 2019 NL Rookie of the Year and last season’s home run king Pete Alonso.

The Mets first baseman has 99 power vs L & R, along with 68 contact vs R and 60 contact vs L.

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins (85 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters sano

Position: 3B

Hits: R

Power Score: 191

The Minnesota Twins feature heavily when it comes to power bats. At the top of their list is Miguel Sano.

Their third baseman has 98 power vs L and 93 power vs R, along with 72 contact vs L and 88 discipline. He isn’t a great fielder though, with just 50 fielding.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (94 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters judge

Position: RF

Hits: R

Power Score: 190

Perhaps the best-known power hitter in baseball is Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.

The huge righty is well-balanced with 95 power against both L & R. Along with that he has 99 discipline and 76 contact vs L.

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (85 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters cruz

Position: RF

Hits: R

Power Score: 190

Another Twins hitter, the veteran Nelson Cruz can still crush at the plate.

He has 99 power vs L, and 91 vs R along with good 79/78 contact (R/L). He’s also got 88 durability and 80 clutch.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (99 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters trout

Position: CF

Hits: R

Power Score: 187

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball, but he’s a good power hitter too.

The Angels center fielder has 99 power vs R along with 88 power vs L and good contact ability (90 vs R, 83 vs L). He’s also a great fielder with good speed, Trout is just the best.

JD Martinez, Boston Red Sox (90 OVR)

mlb the show 20 power hitters martinez

Position: LF

Hits: R

Power Score: 187

The Red Sox biggest bat belongs to left fielder JD Martinez. He has perfect 99 power vs L and 88 vs R.

Martinez also comes with 99/82 (L/R) contact skills too. He’s got 99 clutch and 80 discipline to be one of the most fearsome hitters in the game.

All the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20

PlayerTeamPositionOVRPower Score
Joey GalloTexas RangersLF91198
Pete AlonsoNew York Mets1B89198
Miguel SanoMinnesota Twins3B81191
Aaron JudgeNew York YankeesRF94190
Nelson CruzMinnesota TwinsRF82190
Mike TroutLos Angeles AngelsCF99187
JD MartinezBoston Red SoxLF90187
Giancarlo StantonNew York YankeesLF88187
Christian YelichMilwaukee BrewersRF94182
Eugenio SuarezCincinnati Reds3B91182
Gary SanchezNew York YankeesCF85178
Mitch GarverMinnesota TwinsCF84178
Nolan ArenadoColorado Rockies3B99177
Jorge SolerKansas City RoyalsRF79177
Yordan AlvarezHouston AstrosLF87176
Kris DavisOakland AthleticsLF75176
Edwin EncarnacionChicago White Sox1B80175
Matt OlsonOakland Athletics1B86174
Hunter RenfroeTampa Bay RaysRF81174
Cody BellingerLos Angeles DodgersRF96173
Gleyber TorresNew York Yankees2B89173
Franmil ReyesCleveland IndiansRF74172
Max MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers1B86170
