MLB The Show 20: 7 best power hitters in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Joey Gallo, Pete Alonso & more

Want to hit homers with ease? You’ll need these power bats in your lineup next time you play!

There’s nothing quite like mashing a home run in MLB The Show 20.

Cracking a ball deep and watching the outfielder just stare at it as it soars into the stands is always great, but it isn’t easy.

There are some players for whom hitting homers is easy though. Those special players that can take any pitcher deep to any part of the field.

Who are the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20? Let’s take a look.

How to find the best power hitter in MLB The Show 20

There isn’t just one stat you can look at for this, but thankfully there are just two. Power is broken up into power vs left-handed pitchers (L) and vs right-handed pitchers (R).

While contact, vision, and discipline will all play a part in hitting homers, the best thing to look at is those raw power stats. We have combined them to come up with the definitive list of the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20.

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (91 OVR)

Position: LF

Hits: Left

Power score: 198

Once again, the best power hitter in MLB The Show is Joey Gallo. The massive left-fielder for the Texas Rangers has a perfect 99 score for both vs L and vs R.

Along with that he has 99 plate discipline and even 97 arm strength and 95 arm accuracy to throw out runners.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (89 OVR)

Position: 1B

Hits: R

Power Score: 198

Another perfect score belongs to 2019 NL Rookie of the Year and last season’s home run king Pete Alonso.

The Mets first baseman has 99 power vs L & R, along with 68 contact vs R and 60 contact vs L.

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins (85 OVR)

Position: 3B

Hits: R

Power Score: 191

The Minnesota Twins feature heavily when it comes to power bats. At the top of their list is Miguel Sano.

Their third baseman has 98 power vs L and 93 power vs R, along with 72 contact vs L and 88 discipline. He isn’t a great fielder though, with just 50 fielding.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (94 OVR)

Position: RF

Hits: R

Power Score: 190

Perhaps the best-known power hitter in baseball is Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.

The huge righty is well-balanced with 95 power against both L & R. Along with that he has 99 discipline and 76 contact vs L.

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (85 OVR)

Position: RF

Hits: R

Power Score: 190

Another Twins hitter, the veteran Nelson Cruz can still crush at the plate.

He has 99 power vs L, and 91 vs R along with good 79/78 contact (R/L). He’s also got 88 durability and 80 clutch.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (99 OVR)

Position: CF

Hits: R

Power Score: 187

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball, but he’s a good power hitter too.

The Angels center fielder has 99 power vs R along with 88 power vs L and good contact ability (90 vs R, 83 vs L). He’s also a great fielder with good speed, Trout is just the best.

JD Martinez, Boston Red Sox (90 OVR)

Position: LF

Hits: R

Power Score: 187

The Red Sox biggest bat belongs to left fielder JD Martinez. He has perfect 99 power vs L and 88 vs R.

Martinez also comes with 99/82 (L/R) contact skills too. He’s got 99 clutch and 80 discipline to be one of the most fearsome hitters in the game.

All the best power hitters in MLB The Show 20