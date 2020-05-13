Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 On PS5: Will Sony’s next-gen console get the THPS remastered game? Release date, trailer, & more

Can PlayStation fans get the new THPS remastered game on Sony’s next-gen console?

Get ready to relive your childhood as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 returns!

Announced by the man himself, the first two games in the legendary THPS series are getting the remastered treatment this year.

The date to circle in your calendar is 4 September 2020.

FLY HIGH: Pull off outrageous tricks in THPS 1+2

That’s when you can drop in and start kickflipping your way to glory. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 promises to faithfully reproduce the first two instalments of the iconic series that made so many people fell in love with.

Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PS5?

With the September release date, THPS 1+2 will arrive before the PlayStation 5 hits the shelves.

A next-gen specific version has not yet been announced by Activision though.

Thanks to Sony’s backwards compatibility, you should be able to play THPS 1+2 as soon as you unbox your new PS5. However, that is not guaranteed.

TIME TO GRIND: Can you still string together a massive combo?

In the most recent PS5 tech deep dive, they revealed that they are aiming to make the top 100 PS4 games (based on playtime) available for launch on the new console. That won’t include THPS.

Sony have confirmed that 4000+ PS4 titles will be supported on the new system, but that might not be immediate.

THPS trailer

It’s safe to say that the new trailer tugged at the heartstrings somewhat.

From the song to the sound of the wheels rumbling on concrete & wood it feels just like you remember.

With original levels given a 4K makeover and a promising soundtrack it is set to win over a whole new generation.

Pre-order

Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 are already available.

You can pre-order Tony Haw’s Pro Skater 1+2 on Xbox One straight from Microsoft here. It costs £39.99.

Thanks to Smart Delivery, if you purchase this game on Xbox One, you will get it completely free on Xbox Series X!

Unfortunately, pre-orders are not yet available for PlayStation but we know they will be coming.

