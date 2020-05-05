Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Latest News – When is the next Update? Map, Location, Release Date, Artwork, Combat Mechanics & More

The closest that Switch users have got to an update are the recent development artwork reveals.

We’ve waited a long time for Breath of the Wild 2, and while we’ve gotten bits and pieces, it’s likely we’re going to wait much longer.

For Switch gamers, you’ll have to be satisfied with some artwork reveals along the way.

But there are some rumours that have been spread since Nintendo Direct Mini.

One of these rumors has gained a lot of traction on the “Gaming Leaks and Rumors” subreddit. But we’ll get to that.

Let’s go over everything we know so far about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

Map Changes

The Twitch streamer in question revealed some information related to the new themes being explored.

UNDERGROUND: The most recent trailer featured Link and Zelda exploring a dungeon, before we see a skeleton rising from the dead

“Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again.”

For those of you who have played the original, you will remember waking up from a 100-year slumber, only for Link to remember absolutely nothing about his Hyrulian surroundings.

Recaptured Memories

In BOTW 2, Link will have already recaptured a lot of his memories, so the map of Hyrule will not be new to him.

FORMIDABLE FOES: We are hoping to see some improvements to the combat mechanics too

Therefore Link will have to pass time doing something other than discovering new locations, which is what the leaker is trying to get at.

“Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule.”

Insane Trickshot

An insane trickshot has recently surfaced on Reddit!

EFFORTLESS: Some users have spent a lot of time honing their skills since the release

Using the Cryonis Rune with the Sheikah Slate, u/Starwho was able to land a lethal arrow thanks to some ingenuity and incredible timing.

That’s the latest Zelda update, but we will be back with more information as we receive it!

While we have yet to get that oh-so coveted release date for Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, we expect it to come from the next major gaming industry event.

Due to coronavirus quarantine, however, many good opportunities for this, events like E3, have been cancelled.

That puts Nintendo in a bind. If the game’s release date is indeed finalized, at what point does the company go forward announcing the game? How important is it for games of this scale to announce important information like a release date?

These are questions Nintendo must figure out over the coming months, because fans have already waited since E3 2019, and they don’t want to wait much longer.