Tekken 8: How to turn off Special Style

If you're wondering how to turn off Special Style in Tekken 8, you've come to the right place!

The long-awaited Tekken 8 brought a lot of new things to the franchise. This applies to both characters and features. One of the latest is called Special Style, and it is designed to make the game easier for beginners in the fighting game genre. But if you are a pro or you are just not looking for an easy experience, you should know how to turn off Special Style in Tekken 8.

The Special Style feature allows you to use combos and special character moves more easily. However, this also limits your options, as the full arsenal is only available when the Special Style is disabled. Luckily, you can turn it on and off during battle.

How to turn off Special Style during battle in Tekken 8

You will easily understand that Special Style is active when at the beginning of the match you see a small window on the screen with the combos available to you. And if it bothers you and you want to feel the real fighting game experience, you can turn it off in a second. So, to turn off Special Style in Tekken 8, you only need to press the appropriate button, which differs depending on your platform:

PlayStation - L1

Xbox - LB

PC - O

click to enlarge Credit: Bandai Namco

And yes, it really is as simple. Just pressing a key will give you access to your character's full arsenal of moves and attacks. If you want to make the battle a little easier, pressing the button again will activate the Special Style.

How to completely disable Special Style in Tekken 8

Of course, turning Special Style on and off in Tekken 8 is quite convenient. However, when in the middle of a battle you accidentally press the wrong button and enable this feature, it can be quite annoying. Therefore, unless you plan to switch to Special Style during battle, you need to follow these few steps:

Open Options and go to control settings Scroll through the list until you find Special Style Select it, and unbind it from the key

This way, you will protect yourself from accidentally turning on Special Style during battles. But if you want to return it, repeat all the steps and bind the Style to the same key. We recommend you try playing Tekken 8 both with and without Special Style enabled. This is a great way to remember controls and combos. However, all the characters' abilities are revealed only with classic controls.

That's all you need to know about how to turn off Special Style. This mode will make your life much easier, especially if you are trying your hand at fighting games for the first time.

