Tekken 8: How to unlock all additional balls in Tekken Ball mode?

Familiar chaos!

Remember Tekken Ball? It's back! The fun mini-game from Tekken 3, which has only been featured in Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (Wii U version) until now, has been added to Tekken 8 as an additional mode that can be played locally or online.

The goal of this mini-game is to inflict damage on opponents by launching a beach ball towards them. Think of it as a more violent version of beach volleyball, only without a net and, well, without rules. The trick is, that standard hits don't cause damage in this mode, so you need to find the right moves to launch the ball at your opponent as effectively as possible without crossing over to their side of the court.

In the Tekken 8 version of Tekken Ball, it is possible to use Heat Burst as well as Rage Arts special moves, and on top of that, there are different balls available for play. Some of the balls for Tekken 8’s Tekken Ball mode are available from the start, while others you will need to unlock. Check the list below for information on all the balls in Tekken Ball mode and the methods of unlocking them.

How to unlock every additional ball in Tekken Ball

Beach Ball - "A beach ball that feels familiar somehow"

The same one was used in the original Tekken Ball, and by Panda in some of her attacks, it is unlocked by default.

Beach Ball Tekken 8

Iron Ball - "An Iron ball that requires an iron fist to play with"

The heavier Iron Ball ball is unlocked by default.

Iron Ball Tekken 8

G Corp Ball - "A commemorative monument holding a G Corp Ball erected in New York City to celebrate G Corp's achievements"

The G Corp Ball is available from the start as well.

Tekken 8 G Corp Ball

Globe - "A decoration that can be found at the Battle Arena entrance in the Tekken Fight Lounge. Who brought it here?"

The Globe ball might be a little hard to see, it is unlocked by default.

Globe Ball Tekken 8

Azazel's Core - "A ball created by condensing negative human emotion into solid matter. It gives off an ominous miasma” (Changes some sound effects.)

To unlock Azazel’s Core and use it as a ball in Tekken Ball mode you need to beat Azazel in the Story: The Dark Awakens mode. The fight is at the end of Chapter 6 (The Devil Progenitor).

Azael Core Ball Tekken 8

Tekken Ball - "A ball created to make fun of the world-spanning and intergenerational Mishima family conflict” (Sets off fireworks after a K.O)

Tekken Ball Tekken 8

How to unlock the elusive Tekken Ball? Well… We don’t know yet. This special additional ball is likely unlocked through the Arcade Quest mode or Tekken Fight Lounge, which, at the moment of writing, is still not available.

The servers are going up on January 26, when we will have more information. Until then, we've completed the story mode, with both endings, 100% of Character Episodes, aced the Arcade mode, and even played numerous Tekken Ball matches, but all that hasn't unlocked this locked ball yet.

