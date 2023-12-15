Cristiano Ronaldo "Thrilled" to Invest in FC 24 Rival

Exciting times ahead!

Earlier this week, Strikerz Inc. announced that football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo had invested $40 million into their upcoming game, UFL.

UFL, otherwise known as Ultimate Football League, will be free to play on console as it sets out to become a direct rival to EA FC and eFootball.

The game remains in development, where it has been for some time, but it appears to be coming along nicely based on the trailers and gameplay snippets released so far.

Ronaldo's investment will come as a major boost for UFL, and the Portuguese international seems delighted with his decision.

Ronaldo "thrilled" with UFL investment

Speaking about his investment via a press release, Ronaldo said he was "thrilled to be a part of this project", adding "UFL can become the new breed in football gaming."

The 5x Ballon d'Or winner was revealed as the fifth official ambassador of UFL last year, and he has clearly been impressed with what he's seen since.

Furthermore, Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov was equally as delighted with the news.

"What a day for us at @Strikerz_inc and @UFLgame," he said on social media. "UFL is the hottest opportunity in games and with such a stellar board we will help it grow to incredible heights."

What impact Ronaldo's partnership and investment end up having on UFL remains to be seen, but considering he is one of the most followed sportsmen in the world, it could prove to be a hugely effective marketing strategy.

Nashilov says UFL's release is "around the corner", so we're probably looking at a late 2023 or early 2024 launch as things stand.

Are you excited for UFL to drop? Be sure to let us know your thoughts!

