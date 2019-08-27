Pokemon Sword and Shield: Things we NEED to see in Nintendo's upcoming release

Photo via Nintendo

Pokemon has a found a soft spot within many throughout the years.

Dating decades back the series has reached astronomical proportions and has risen to become one of the most popular games of all time. Whenever there is a Pokemon game announced there is always skepticism towards it but there is also optimism, fans just want the best out of each Pokemon game. Although the series has grown far out of its core roots, Nintendo has always strived to captivate fans through new Pokemon, mechanics, and regions whenever they can.

Now, we are quickly approaching the November 15th release date and with this looming date, we are starting to get more information about Sword and Shield.

With this in mind and how vocal fans have been towards the newest game, what could make this the best Pokemon game in recent memory? Here are three things that Pokemon Sword and Shield NEED to include.

National Dex

Photo via Nintendo

This one may hit a soft spot for some Pokemon fans, as to this date Nintendo has confirmed there will NOT be a National Dexin Pokemon Sword and Shield, but we feel like this decision may be reversed due to the backlash received from it.

There were massive amounts of anger and backlash towards Nintendo before this decision was made, as there were rumors circulating of the looming announcement and when Junichi Masuda confirmed it all at E3 there was a tidal wave of disappointment.

Having a National Dex within Sword and Shield was amongst fans top wishlist items, importing your favorite Pokemon into the newest game was a must-have for avid Pokemon fans. Although we do not know if Nintendo will revert this decision anytime soon, should they chose to implement the National Dex into Sword and Shield it will be the right step towards making this one of the best Pokemon games of all time.

An Actual Open World

Photo via Nintendo

From what we know so far it seems like the new Galar region which will be the home of Pokemon Sword and Shield will be massively open compared to other Pokemon Games. It seems Nintendo is making everything open for exploration around the region, so it could play out much like a classic RPG game rather than what Pokemon games have done in the past.

This is one of the features that fans are hoping Nintendo does not let them down by, with multiple trailers showing just how big the Galar region seems to be fans are optimistic that we will get to explore everything.

However, Nintendo should do more than just adding space to the map, give us more caves to explore more paths that can have side missions or new Pokemon to discover. The Galar region has massive amounts of potential it seems, it is up to Nintendo to give the fans what they want this time around.

Massive Gym Battles

Photo via Nintendo

This is one feature that Pokemon should have implemented during Sun and Moon or perhaps X and Y. If you have played any Pokemon game you know about the gym battles and how linear they are, you enter the gym, fight 1-5 trainers then fight the leader and it is usually relatively easy.

This NEEDS to change in Sword and Shield and it appears as it might be, with the teaser images of Sword and Shield showcasing the new gym leaders in a massive stadium setting this could finally be the gym battles we have been waiting for.

