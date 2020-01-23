PlayStation 5: Sony’s cryptic tweet has the community in meltdown

Sony has just teased something on their Twitter account, and the PlayStation community can’t figure out what it is.

Some fans think it could be something related to the upcoming PS5 or a new game for the next-gen console, but it could just be nothing.

Unfortunately, nobody has worked out what the teaser means yet, and without official confirmation from Sony, everyone and their dog has started to speculate.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the official Sony account’s tweet can be found below:

ENIGMA: Can you work out what Sony’s tweet means?

What’s a bit odd about this is that the Sony Twitter account doesn’t tweet about games very much, and it posts vague teasers even more rarely.

At the time of publishing, the leading theories suggest that it’s something PS5 related, while a more specific idea suggested is that it’s a teaser for a sequel to Tokyo Jungle.

ACT CASUAL: The community was quick to reply to this tweet in a multitude of humorous ways, so here’s one that captures the frenzy that the community was sent into

Clearly, there’s not much to the teaser, but the different animal emojis have fans wondering if it’s related to a follow up to Tokyo Jungle, a 2012 survival-action game.

