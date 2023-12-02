A new Fortnite map is gaining popularity among fans of Five Nights at Freddy's. The FNAF Escape Map by CRXM features puzzles, mazes, and jump scares. If you got confused by the variety of these locations, you will like this guide on how to complete Horror FNAF Escape Map in Fortnite.

The map has as many as 19 different locations, which feature a bunch of puzzles and jump scares. Without further ado, let’s start!

First Location

Once you get to the 1st location, enter the room on the left.

Take the hammer behind the boxes in the left corner of the room.

Go to the corridor and break the wall to the second location.

Second Location

Now, search all the lockers, one of which contains the key.

Go into the classroom and take the key card on the table in the far-left corner of the room.

Exit and unlock the door to the next location.

Third Location

Once in the dining room, enter the restroom to the right of the entrance.

Inside, look for a hammer.

Picking up the hammer, exit the toilet, and use it to break the wall in the far-right corner of the dining room.

Fourth Location

Turn right and go to the end of the hallway.

Jump into the hole in the ceiling, and after the screamer, jump into the same hole, and you will be in the next location.

Fifth Location

Once you're in the library, move to the very end of the location and move the bookshelves.

Sixth Location

Jump on the box and climb into the ventilation. Now turn left and walk until you get out of the vent.

Seventh Location

Once you're at location 7, enter the elevator and jump up to the next room.

Eighth Location

Once in the corridor, enter the door on the left.

Go to the restroom to take the pumpkin, and on the way out, take the room key card that is lying near one of the chairs.

Go out into the hallway and head to the last room. Enter the toilet and jump through the hole.

Ninth Location

Once in the laundry room, jump on the shelves, open the hatch, and enter the flooded maintenance room.

Tenth Location

At the 10th location, interact with the valve to open the water. Wait for the water to fill up and then proceed to the next location.

Eleventh Location

Once you are in the corridor of location 11, go to the room immediately opposite the entrance.

Enter the restroom and flush the toilet to get the exit key card.

Exit the room and unlock the door on the right.

Twelfth Location

Now, go up the stairs and in the long room interact with the horizontal elevator. Jump off the elevator and fall into the hole in the floor.

Thirteenth Location

Once in the workshop where the animators are made, jump the platform on the left and take the stone.

Break the glass to the control room and jump in.

Interact with the gate on the wall to open the passage to the next location.

Fourteenth Location

Climb the ladder and crouch down to pass under the scaffolding.

Go to the end of the location and stand on the pile of construction waste to fall down and enter the ventilation.

Fifteenth Location

Go straight ahead and enter the room with the open doors.

Jump into the hole in the ceiling and take the Grotto Key card.

Exit and go left to the locked door.

Sixteenth location

Now you need to find three items:

Simple Twine is behind number 16.

Mechanical Parts are in the crate next to the pumpkin.

The Repair Torch is in the chest to the right of the entrance. Unlock the door and move on.

Seventeenth Location

After taking the elevator and entering the maze, turn left and keep to the right wall.

Walk until you come across a hole in the floor.

Eighteenth Location

Turn left and crouch down.

Then keep to the right wall until you come across a passage.

Nineteenth Location

This is the last location, and you need to find three components on it:

Exit and head to the room with the door taped shut, inside is Duct Tape.

Next, look for a room with arcade machines. To the left of the entrance in the corner, you will find Sturdy Mechanical Parts.

Enter the guard's room and take the key.

Look for a door with a No Entry sign. Immediately to the right of the entrance behind the door, you will find the last component you need.

Now go to the camera and activate Showtime. Climb on the stage and press escape. That's all.

