Best Edge Rushers in Madden 25 Will Suprise Fans

After revealing the best wide receivers and safeties in Madden 25, EA Sports has now announced the top ten edge rushers in the game.

Edge rushers are the nightmare of every quarterback, as they put pressure on the offensive line, and the best ones can get to the quarterback, forcing a sack, a hard pass, or forcing the quarterback to throw the ball away.

So let's take a look at the ten best edge rushers in Madden 25.

Myles Garrett (98 OVR)

Sitting on the throne, we have Myles Garrett, with the Browns superstar being a 98 OVR. Garret instills fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks and is coming off an impressive 2023 season, where he had 44 tackles, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Garrett's defensive attributes are very similar to the ones of Parsons, as he also is extremely fast, strong, and agile. He excels at getting past the best offensive line and sacking quarterbacks.

Micah Parsons (98 OVR)

Micah Parsons is a force of nature, and a player no quarterback wants to see running towards him. Parsons' numbers in the 2023 season were spectacular, as the Cowboy's edge rusher had 64 tackles, 14 sacks, and one fumble.

His defensive attributes in Madden 25 are astonishing, has Parsons is incredibly fast, agile, strong, and has great awareness. This makes him not only the second-best edge rusher in Madden 25 but one of the most feared players in the game.

T.J. Watt (97 OVR)

Closing out the podium we have Pittsburgh Steelers superstar, T.J. Watt, who is coming off an amazing 2023 season, recording 68 tackles, 19 sacks, the most in the league, and four forced fumbles.

T.J. Watt has been one of the best edge rushers in the league for quite some time and is a player that can change the momentum of a game. When T.J. Watt plays well, the Steeler's chances of winning significantly increase.

In Madden 25, T.J. Watt has great defensive attributes and is definitely a player you want to have on your team.

Maxx Crosby (97 OVR)

In fourth place, we have the NFL Iron Man, and Raiders defensive superstar, Maxx Crosby, who is coming off a tremendous 2023 season. Last season, Crosby had an impressive 90 tackles, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Crosby cemented himself as an elite edge rusher, and his defensive attributes in Madden 25 reflect just that. With 98 pursuit, 97 play recognition, 97 finesse moves, and 97 tackle, Crosby is an expert at putting pressure on the offensive line and the opposing quarterback.

Nick Bosa (96 OVR)

Nick Bosa was last year's best edge rusher, but the 49ers superstar dropped to fifth place this year. Despite that, Bosa's attributes are still impressive, and make no mistake about it, he still is an elite edge rusher.

There is an argument to be made that Bosa is as good or better than the two other 97 OVR players in this list, but that depends on what attributes you value the most.

Josh Allen (91 OVR)

The Jacksonville Jaguars star is coming off a great 2023 season, recording 66 tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Josh Allen proved he is among the best edge rushers in the game, but he still isn't quite on the level of any of the top five players.

Because of that, a sixth place seems adequate for Allen, at least for now.

DeMarcus Lawrence (91 OVR)

In seventh place, we have DeMarcus Lawrence, yet another Cowboys player, with a 92 OVR. As you can see there is a significant difference between the top five edge rushers in Madden 25 and the remaining players in the top ten.

Lawrence has some solid defensive attributes, but he is nowhere near the top five players in this list, as the rating indicates.

Khalil Mack (90 OVR)

Veteran Khalil Mack has once been regarded as the best edge rusher in football, and one of the most feared men in the NFL.

Mack had a great 2023 season, with 74 tackles, 17 sacks, and five forced fumbles, showing he still has what it takes to be considered an elite edge rusher. This might leave many players wondering why he is only at number nine on the list.

However, since the Madden ratings usually take into consideration the last three seasons, Khalil Mack's eighth place is appropriate, as his 2022 and 2021 seasons weren't great.

Alex Highsmith (89 OVR)

In ninth place, we have Pittsburgh Steelers player, Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith is coming off a below-average season, especially for his standards, but despite that, most people will agree that he still is a top-ten edge rusher in the NFL.

Trey Hendrickson (89 OVR)

Closing out the top ten we have Trey Hendrickson, from the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson is coming off a career year, with 43 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He is a very solid edge rusher in Madden 25, with some good defensive attributes.

What do you think of the Madden 25 edge rusher rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors