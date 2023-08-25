Madden 24: How to lob pass

If you want to dominate the gridiron you need to know how to lob pass in Madden 24. This technique can see you rain down points on your opponent and rack up wins in every mode.

It's not a foolproof method, but lob passes can be a great way to gain a lot of yards in one play. You just need to know how to do it!

How to throw a lob pass in Madden 24

The first thing you need to do to throw a lob pass is pick a passing play when on offense, and then understand exactly what a lob pass does.

Lob passes are throws with a huge arc on them, they go high into the sky with the aim of dropping down right into the hands of a receiver on the move. As a result, lob passes are in the air for a LONG time so should only be used when your receiver is open.

click to enlarge + 2

To throw a lob pass in Madden 24 you need to tap the button of the receiver you want to throw to.

Anything more than the briefest of taps will result in a touch pass and not trigger the lob pass requirement for any Ultimate Team challenges you might be doing.

When you should use a lob pass in Madden 24

Lob passes are best used on deep throws where your receiver is ahead of the coverage. That means streaks, posts, and deep crossing routes are the best times to use it. If you throw one short or into tight coverage you will be risking an interception.

click to enlarge + 2

Because of the long time a lob pass spends in the air you need to read the situation quickly and look to throw it into open space that your receiver is running into. If the place you want to throw it already has a defender there then don't throw the ball!

Madden 24 controls

If you want to know how to do more cool things then check out our Madden 24 controls guide. You can learn how to manipulate your defense, how to juke and stiff arm as the ball carrier, and how best to win football games!