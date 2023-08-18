We already explained how to tackle in Madden 24, but if you are a ball carrier and want to avoid that tackle, you must know how to juke in Madden 24. With this special move, even the best cornerbacks in Madden 24 will not get you.

Thanks to new features and improved gameplay, the players can perform some fantastic passes and catches. However, after catching the ball, you need to avoid defenders. That’s why a timely juke is crucial.

Defenders will be all over you, trying to take that ball out of your hands and force a fumble. This guide will tell you how to juke in Madden 24.

How to juke in Madden 24

Normally, jukes are performed by a wide receiver as he tries to evade defenders on his path to the end zone. Here are some of the best wide receivers in Madden 24. And here are the commands you need to know if you want to learn how to juke in Madden 24:

Xbox – Flight the right stick to the right for a right juke, left for a left juke, and down for a dead leg juke.

PlayStation – Flick the right stick to the right for a right juke, left for a left juke, and down for a dead leg juke.

PC – Press the A key for a left juke, the D key for a right juke, and the S key for a dead leg juke.

click to enlarge A juke move in Madden 24

Although the joysticks will give you a better juking experience, you can do it via buttons as well. Y on Xbox is a hurdle. B is a spin move. X is a dive, but that only comes to play when you want to jump towards the end zone.