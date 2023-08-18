When you control a runner, there will be many hurdles to overcome. The defenders are all over the place, trying to tackle you and force a fumble. Breaking tackles is probable if you know certain manoeuvres. This is when we jump in to explain how to stiff arm in Madden 24.

There are other tackle-breaking moves, such as a juke or dive, but nothing compares with a good old stiff arm. The best wide receivers, tight ends in Madden 24, as well as the fastest running backs, possess the necessary skills to avoid being tackled.

Still, they need you to perform those moves. This is how to stiff arm in Madden 24.

How to stiff arm in Madden 24

A stiff arm is basically pushing a defender, so your ball carrier can continue toward the end zone. The best stiff arms are when the defender is coming from a side. Using this move against a defender coming from the back or the front is not good. You’ll probably end up losing the ball.

To make a stiff arm in Madden 24, you need to hold the X button on PlayStation or the A button on Xbox. If you are playing on a PC, you have to hold the E button/key.

click to enlarge Stiff arm in Madden 24

Although it can be quite useful on offence, using a stiff arm is not always recommended. The reason for it is that your ball carrier will be vulnerable on the other side. If you use your right arm to stiff a defender, your left side will be unprotected.

You can prevent such a scenario by holding RB or R1 on Xbox or PlayStation or Space bar on PC. The runner will protect the ball with both hands, but it will slow him down.