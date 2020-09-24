UPDATED* Madden 21 Ultimate Team: New LTDs – Kawann Short, Mark Andrews & more

If you’re in need of some superstars to carry your MUT 21 squad, you’re in luck with these massive new LTDs.

There’s plenty of action in MUT 21 with new LTDs live in Madden 21, and more on the way!

Here are some of the elite players you can bring into your squad for a limited time.

Latest News – New LTDs on the way!

EA have announced some new LTDs are coming to MUT 21, and will be revealed on Good Morning Madden on 24 September.

NEXT UP: If you need some defensive pressure, look no further than Kawann Short

Our first preview of the new additions is DT Kawann Short, who brings a whopping 92 Block Shedding, 88 Power Moves, 88 Strength, and 88 Tackle.

Current MUT 21 LTDs

Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews made the cut for MUT 21 TOTW 2 LTD this week, and his card can be pulled in packs until 10am EST on 24 September!

THE BREAKDOWN: Mark Andrews packs a punch in MUT 21

That means it’s time to get cracking if you want to bring in this young tight end’s highest OVR card yet in Madden Ultimate Team.

