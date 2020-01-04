Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Tennessee Titans cards to buy in MUT – Bruce Matthews, Derrick Henry, & more

The Tennessee Titans are in the playoffs for the second time in three years, can they conquer the team which their ended their run last time around?
Ever since switching to Ryan Tannehill at QB, the Titans have been a powerhouse on offense. Tannehill played at a level close to the best QBs in the NFL, A.J. Brown has turned it on and could be the offensive rookie of the year, and Derrick Henry won the league's rushing title.
They have a lot of talented players and it is it the same story in Ultimate Team, with current and historical players earning some of the top ratings in the mode.
If you’re building a Titans team in MUT, which players are the best?
Chris Johnson (94 OVR)
Program: NFL Blitz
Position: RB
Auction House Value: Xbox – 287k/PS4 – 290k/PC – 226k
Chris Johnson is one of just seven players in history to run for 2,000 yards or more in a season, and is remembered as one of the fastest players to every play in the NFL. For a long time he held the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
As you may have guessed then, he is the owner of one of the fastest cards in MUT. With 94 speed and acceleration, 93 agility, and then 93 elusiveness and 92 juke, good luck stopping this guy in the open field.
Bruce Matthews (94 OVR)
Program: NFL 100
Position: LG
Auction House Value: Xbox – 489k/PS4 – 470k/PC – 529k
Now better known as the father of Falcons tackle Jake Matthews, and uncle of Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Bruce was a dominant offensive lineman for the Titans and is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL 100 team.
Matthews’ card is immense, and you won’t find a better LG for a while. Every blocking rating is above 91, and with 91 strength, 80 acceleration and 70 speed, he is going to fit in any system you need him to.
Keith Bulluck (92 OVR)
Program: Legends
Position: ROLB
Auction House Value: Xbox – 130k/PS4 – 127k/PC – 131k
With his addition to the Legends program, Bulluck gave gamers one of the best coverage linebackers available in Madden.
With 86 speed, 85 agility, 84 man coverage and 82 zone coverage, in a 4-3 defense he is a difference maker. He can match up with tight ends very well and is great to user control. What’s more, he is no slouch against the run, either.
Brett Kern (91 OVR)
Program: Football Outsiders
Position: P
Auction House Value: Xbox – 78.6k/PS4 – 81.6k/PC – 86.3k
Punters are highly rated MUT cards too! I can hear Rich Eisen from here. Kern has been one of the best punters in the NFL for a while now, and he continued that this year.
With 92 kick power and 86 kick accuracy, you’ll have no issue sending booming punts downfield and pinning opposing teams deep… if you even punt.
Derrick Henry (91 OVR)
Program: Team of the Week
Position: RB
Auction House Value: Xbox – 178k/PS4 – 175k/PC – 158k
The NFL’s leading rusher has had many TOTW worthy performances, and in Week 10 he earned this Hero card. Unsurprisingly, it is a great power back but will perform in multiple ways.
With 88 speed, his 84 strength, 88 trucking and 92 stiff arm become so much more intimidating, and add 85 juke move to the mix and he is so difficult to stop. His 85 break tackle seems a little low, but considering this was a Series 3 release it is still pretty good.
All the best Tennessee Titans MUT cards
|Player
|OVR
|Position
|Program
|AH Value
|Chris Johnson
|94
|RB
|Blitz
|287k
|Bruce Matthews
|94
|LG
|NFL 100
|489k
|Keith Bulluck
|92
|ROLB
|Legends
|126k
|Brett Kern
|91
|P
|Football Outsiders
|78.6k
|Derrick Henry
|91
|RB
|TOTW
|176k
|Jurrell Casey
|91
|RE
|Signature Series
|330k
|Delanie Walker
|91
|TE
|MUT Heroes
|145k
|Rodger Saffold III
|91
|LG
|Ultimate Kickoff
|170k
|Ben Jones
|90
|C
|Heavyweights
|71.3k
|Cameron Wake
|90
|LOLB
|Veterans
|50.1k
|Taylor Lewan
|89
|LT
|Football Outsiders
|46.4k
|Dion Lewis
|89
|RB
|Veterans
|49.5k
|A.J. Brown
|88
|WR
|TOTW
|38k
|Kevin Byard
|88
|FS
|Harvest
|43.3k
|Marcus Mariota
|88
|QB
|Most Feared
|50.5k
Over the last two weeks we have seen so many new players added to Zero Chill, be it Zero Chill, Out of Position, or any of the Ghosts of Madden.
There have also been a lot of challenges, considering you need close to 434 stars to unlock to top rewards, 97 challenges have been added to the game, offering collectibles, players, and Kindling.
Players
Part three brings with it 17 more ZC players and a brand new master. The previous two masters have been dominant players of decades ago, but the latest is one of the most dominant players of the decade just passed.
Master Rob Gronkowski (95 OVR)
Any version of Gronkowski has always been dominant in MUT, but this card resets the TE standard. Obviously you have his freakish size, 6.6”, 265lbs, but he has 86 speed, along with 93 catching, 94 catch in traffic and 93 spectacular catch. He is also a better run and pass blocker than most gold and low elite offensive lineman.
He’ll set you back around 450k, or you can complete his set with ZC Cameron Jordan, DeSean Jackson and Arik Armstead, and earn Gronk, his Power Up item and a NAT version of one of the three players you exchanged.
These are the rest of the players:
- 94 OVR Cameron Jordan
- 93 OVR DeSean Jackson
- 92 OVR Arik Armstead
- 90 OVR Nickell Robey-Coleman
- 89 OVR Mitchell Trubisky
- 88 OVR Eric Kendricks
- 87 OVR Taylor Decker
- 86 OVR Matthew Ioannidis
- 85 OVR Adoree’ Jackson
- 84 OVR Ja’Wuan James
- 83 OVR Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- 82 OVR Raekwon McMillan
- 81 OVR Mike Iupati
- 79 OVR Markus Golden
- 79 OVR Cordarrelle Patterson
- 78 OVR Rashan Gary
- 78 OVR Jeff Heath
Head here to find out more about Zero Chill.
