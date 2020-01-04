Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Tennessee Titans cards to buy in MUT – Bruce Matthews, Derrick Henry, & more

The Tennessee Titans are in the playoffs for the second time in three years, can they conquer the team which their ended their run last time around?

Ever since switching to Ryan Tannehill at QB, the Titans have been a powerhouse on offense. Tannehill played at a level close to the best QBs in the NFL, A.J. Brown has turned it on and could be the offensive rookie of the year, and Derrick Henry won the league’s rushing title.

They have a lot of talented players and it is it the same story in Ultimate Team, with current and historical players earning some of the top ratings in the mode.

If you’re building a Titans team in MUT, which players are the best?

Chris Johnson (94 OVR)

Program: NFL Blitz

Position: RB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 287k/PS4 – 290k/PC – 226k

Chris Johnson is one of just seven players in history to run for 2,000 yards or more in a season, and is remembered as one of the fastest players to every play in the NFL. For a long time he held the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As you may have guessed then, he is the owner of one of the fastest cards in MUT. With 94 speed and acceleration, 93 agility, and then 93 elusiveness and 92 juke, good luck stopping this guy in the open field.

Bruce Matthews (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: LG

Auction House Value: Xbox – 489k/PS4 – 470k/PC – 529k

Now better known as the father of Falcons tackle Jake Matthews, and uncle of Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Bruce was a dominant offensive lineman for the Titans and is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL 100 team.

Matthews’ card is immense, and you won’t find a better LG for a while. Every blocking rating is above 91, and with 91 strength, 80 acceleration and 70 speed, he is going to fit in any system you need him to.

Keith Bulluck (92 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: ROLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 130k/PS4 – 127k/PC – 131k

With his addition to the Legends program, Bulluck gave gamers one of the best coverage linebackers available in Madden.

With 86 speed, 85 agility, 84 man coverage and 82 zone coverage, in a 4-3 defense he is a difference maker. He can match up with tight ends very well and is great to user control. What’s more, he is no slouch against the run, either.

Brett Kern (91 OVR)

Program: Football Outsiders

Position: P

Auction House Value: Xbox – 78.6k/PS4 – 81.6k/PC – 86.3k

Punters are highly rated MUT cards too! I can hear Rich Eisen from here. Kern has been one of the best punters in the NFL for a while now, and he continued that this year.

With 92 kick power and 86 kick accuracy, you’ll have no issue sending booming punts downfield and pinning opposing teams deep… if you even punt.

Derrick Henry (91 OVR)

Program: Team of the Week

Position: RB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 178k/PS4 – 175k/PC – 158k

The NFL’s leading rusher has had many TOTW worthy performances, and in Week 10 he earned this Hero card. Unsurprisingly, it is a great power back but will perform in multiple ways.

With 88 speed, his 84 strength, 88 trucking and 92 stiff arm become so much more intimidating, and add 85 juke move to the mix and he is so difficult to stop. His 85 break tackle seems a little low, but considering this was a Series 3 release it is still pretty good.

All the best Tennessee Titans MUT cards

Player OVR Position Program AH Value Chris Johnson 94 RB Blitz 287k Bruce Matthews 94 LG NFL 100 489k Keith Bulluck 92 ROLB Legends 126k Brett Kern 91 P Football Outsiders 78.6k Derrick Henry 91 RB TOTW 176k Jurrell Casey 91 RE Signature Series 330k Delanie Walker 91 TE MUT Heroes 145k Rodger Saffold III 91 LG Ultimate Kickoff 170k Ben Jones 90 C Heavyweights 71.3k Cameron Wake 90 LOLB Veterans 50.1k Taylor Lewan 89 LT Football Outsiders 46.4k Dion Lewis 89 RB Veterans 49.5k A.J. Brown 88 WR TOTW 38k Kevin Byard 88 FS Harvest 43.3k Marcus Mariota 88 QB Most Feared 50.5k

Over the last two weeks we have seen so many new players added to Zero Chill, be it Zero Chill, Out of Position, or any of the Ghosts of Madden.

There have also been a lot of challenges, considering you need close to 434 stars to unlock to top rewards, 97 challenges have been added to the game, offering collectibles, players, and Kindling.

Players

Part three brings with it 17 more ZC players and a brand new master. The previous two masters have been dominant players of decades ago, but the latest is one of the most dominant players of the decade just passed.

Master Rob Gronkowski (95 OVR)

Any version of Gronkowski has always been dominant in MUT, but this card resets the TE standard. Obviously you have his freakish size, 6.6”, 265lbs, but he has 86 speed, along with 93 catching, 94 catch in traffic and 93 spectacular catch. He is also a better run and pass blocker than most gold and low elite offensive lineman.

He’ll set you back around 450k, or you can complete his set with ZC Cameron Jordan, DeSean Jackson and Arik Armstead, and earn Gronk, his Power Up item and a NAT version of one of the three players you exchanged.

These are the rest of the players:

94 OVR Cameron Jordan

93 OVR DeSean Jackson

92 OVR Arik Armstead

90 OVR Nickell Robey-Coleman

89 OVR Mitchell Trubisky

88 OVR Eric Kendricks

87 OVR Taylor Decker

86 OVR Matthew Ioannidis

85 OVR Adoree’ Jackson

84 OVR Ja’Wuan James

83 OVR Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

82 OVR Raekwon McMillan

81 OVR Mike Iupati

79 OVR Markus Golden

79 OVR Cordarrelle Patterson

78 OVR Rashan Gary

78 OVR Jeff Heath

