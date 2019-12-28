Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Best receiving running backs (HB) to buy in MUT – McCaffrey, White & more

There are many terrific running back cards out there. With the addition of the NFL 100 sets and now Zero Chill there has never been a better time to pick up some quality running backs to create a dangerous ground game with.

However, if you are a passing master that likes to slice and dice your opponents then you will be less interested in the pounders that can smash out a yard or two up the middle.

Instead, you will be after the backs that can release on a route and find space against linebackers. Those twitchy third-down backs that can take a screen pass 80 yards for a touchdown.

While some bigger backs are great with the ball in their hands, they will often have terrible receiving stats and nothing can spoil your day more than someone dropping a third-down pass.

We have gone through a raft of MUT backs to find those with the best catching stats that you can rely on in key moments.

These are the best receiving backs in MUT.

Christian McCaffrey (94 OVR)

Catching: 84

Program: Zero Chill

Team: Carolina Panthers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 284,000 / PS4 – 285,000 / PC – 299,000

It isn’t a surprise to see Christian McCaffrey as the best receiving back in MUT. He pulled in 107 catches last year and sits at 94 in 2019 with two games to go.

This brand new Zero Chill card is vicious. With 96 agility, 93 juke move, 91 spin move, and 91 elusiveness he is a linebackers nightmare. His 84 catching comes with a massive 85 short route running and 79 spectacular catch.

James White (93 OVR)

Catching: 82

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Team: New England Patriots

Auction House Value: Xbox – 219,000 / PS4 – 212,000 / PC – 288,000

James White has long been a problem for defenses. His crowning moment was reeling in 14 catches during the Patriots epic comeback in Super Bowl LI and scoring the winning touchdown.

This card is a nightmare for defenders. With a 93 juke move, 91 acceleration, and 88 speed he can fly around the field and break ankles, while his 89 spin move and 87 elusiveness only increases the difficulty of tackling him. With 82 catching and 82 short route he is almost uncoverable.

Alvin Kamara (92 OVR)

Catching: 82

Program: MUT Heroes

Team: New Orleans Saints

Auction House Value: Xbox – 299,000 / PS4 – 301,000 / PC – 849,000

Alvin Kamara has been a dominant force since he entered the NFL in 2017. He saw 100 targets in both his first two seasons, and is likely to hit that mark again this year.

This Kamara card is wonderful. With 92 acceleration, 91 agility, and 87 speed it can run around most players. His 90 juke move, 89 break tackle, and 86 elusiveness means he’ll just jump around anyone that gets close. With 82 catching, 84 short route running, and 80 catch in traffic he can dominate in the passing game.

Christian McCaffrey (90 OVR)

Catching: 80

Program: Signature Series

Team: Carolina Panthers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 351,000 / PS4 – 375,000 / PC Unknown

It’s no surprise to see Christian McCaffrey featured twice as he has been utterly dominant in 2019 and is likely to receive more high-end cards in Madden 20.

His Signature Series card brings a terrific 92 agility along with 86 speed and 87 acceleration. He is a nightmare to tackle thanks to an 89 juke move, 87 spin move, and 86 elusiveness, not to mention that 80 catching is paired with an 81 short route running stat to make him a problem for any linebacker in coverage.

