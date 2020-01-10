Madden 20: Predicting the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs

It’s time for the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a crazy Wild Card Round saw upsets rule the weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings marched into New Orleans and knocked off the Saints in overtime, with the Saints again falling victim to a questionable officiating call.

That wasn’t even the only OT game of the weekend, as the Houston Texans roared back from a 16-0 deficit to the Bills to win in the extra period.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans went to New England and ended the Patriots’ season, and potentially their dynasty, and the Seattle Seahawks handled their business against a stubborn Philadelphia Eagles team.

It wasn’t a great weekend for Madden, though, as the game stumbled to a 1-3 record on the weekend, with the Seahawks – Eagles game being the only correct winner. Can it do better in the Divisional round?

Minnesota Vikings 15 @ 35 San Francisco 49ers

SEASON OVER: The Vikings couldn’t produce another upset

Well, according to the game the Vikings are going to blown out, again. Maybe Vikings fans will like that seeing as it turned out pretty well last time…

After one quarter it was only 7-3, but the second quarter got out of hand very quickly and the Vikes never recovered. The 49ers scored three quick touchdowns, one of which was a 35-yard pick-six by Richard Sherman, and the Vikings could only muster a field goal just before half time.

The third quarter showed some signs of improvement for the Vikings, in that they managed to shut out the ‘9ers, but they only scored one touchdown and failed a two-point conversion.

Any hope of a comeback was quickly thwarted in the fourth quarter as the 49ers scored on their first possession while taking up half the quarter with the possession. A Dan Bailey field goal near the end was nothing but a consolation as the Vikings slumped to a disappointing Playoff loss.

Tennessee Titans 34 @ 28 Baltimore Ravens

BIG FAIL: Big Truss obviously couldn’t take the Ravens to the promised land

Ravens fans will hope Madden is wrong again, as the game projects the Titans to get the upset and for another game to go to OT.

Through three quarters this game was going as many may expect. The Ravens were up 21-14 and most would’ve expected them to coast from there behind a strong defense and run game. Instead, the Titans tied it up, watched the Ravens go ahead just before the two-minute warning, only to tie it up again with 50 seconds left.

Then, in OT, he Titans won the toss and marched right down the field to score the game-winning touchdown and book a spot in the AFC Championship game on the arm of Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

