Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Houston Texans cards to buy in MUT – Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt, & more

One of the newest Franchises in the NFL, the Texans were created in 2002. They struggled early, but the recent years have seen them make the playoffs multiple times and win their division six times.

They don’t have the history of some of the other teams, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have incredibly talented players that will appear in this list.

If you’re building a Texans team in MUT, which players are the best?

Deshaun Watson (95 OVR)

Program: NFL Playoffs

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 331k / PS4 – 325k / PC – 295k

Watson had a great performance against the Bills in the wildcard playoffs, with 247 passing yards and a TD but also 55 yards rushing with a TD. Winning in overtime due to a freak play, Watson has impressed time and time again.

A great pocket passer, Watson has 92 short accuracy, 90 medium and deep accuracy. 97 break sack reflects his unbelievable play to win the game against the Bills. 90 acceleration and 94 ball carrier make him a dual-threat QB.

JJ Watt (95 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Present

Position: LE

Auction House Value: Xbox – 305k / PS4 – 315k / PC 296k

A 3x Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NFL Sack leader, JJ Watt is a future Hall of Famer. Despite injury issues, he has 96 sacks across 9 seasons included breaking the 20 sack barrier twice.

92 power move and 91 finesse move are as you would expect – elite. 89 block shed could be slightly higher, but 92 pursuit and 95 tackling is impressive. 96 strength will battle with the biggest OL.

Benardrick McKinney (93 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 350k / PS4 – 340k / PC – Unknown

A 2nd round pick in 2015, McKinney made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 due to his impressive performances. A run-stuffing MLB he has more forced fumbles than interceptions and is a tackling machine.

96 pursuit and 93 tackling are up there as you would expect. 93 hit power is also valuable in MUT for forcing turnovers. 67 zone coverage isn’t the best, but you will focus him on tackling runners rather than using in coverage situations.

Kenny Stills (93 OVR)

Program: NFL Playoffs

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 176k / PS4 – 175k / PC – 188k

Traded along with Laremy Tunsil by the Dolphins at the start of the season, Stills had an up and down year. But with Will Fuller out of the playoff game, Stills stepped up as the number 2 WR with 4 catches. He still hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season but all of the talents are there to make it work.

A verticle threat, Stills has an unrivaled 92 deep route rating. 91 speed and acceleration is needed to get open that far down the field and 88 release helps. 86 short route is a little disappointing but you would focus on the deep throws with Stills.

