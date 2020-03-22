Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed – OVR, challenges, House Rules, Gauntlet 3, & more
A new MUT Series is here and the master is confirmed! This is everything you need to know.
The final series update for Madden Ultimate Team is now here!
MUT players can expect to get MUT Series 6 next time they log into Ultimate Team.
Along with the Free Agency content that dropped earlier this week it is a busy time for players, but with no Series 7, MUT is likely to quiet down soon.
Still, Series 6 will be an exciting time for players.
What do we know will be included?
NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!
Series 6 Master
We now know that the Series 6 Master will be Delanie Walker.
The card is 98 OVR and will cost 2,000 S6 Trophies for the auctionable version, or 1,050 S6 Trophies for a NAT card.
Release date
Series 6 will go live on Friday 20 March at 10:30am ET / 2:30pm GMT.
With so many people working from home it is expected to be a very busy time for the EA servers!
Of course, there is also the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal to compete with, so the playing field could be thinned a little.
House Rules
We also know that a NFL Free Agency House Rules event will enter MUT along with Series 6.
This will give you the chance to earn Free Agency players to put towards those amazing masters.
These House Rules give you +12 points for 20+ yard offensive touchdowns and +3 points for interceptions and fumbles.
They also include a 3-play cooldown timer.
Team Captain Token
A new team captain token is available!
Simply add your captain to your lineup and win five games before 30 March to earn the token!
Gauntlet 3
Gauntlet 3 is coming!
You can get a 96 OVR Troy Aikman, Ty Law, Keith Bulluck, Merton Hanks, or Wayne Cherbet for hitting 100 stars in the Gauntlet 3 challenges.
Series Redux cards
We also know that the Series 5 LTDs will be returning to packs as Series Redux cards.
These will still be tricky to pull, but you at least have a shot at them. These players are:
Signature Series
- Stefon Diggs
- Marshon Lattimore
Super Bowl
- Mel Renfro
- Arik Armstead
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Franco Harris
- David Tyree
NFL Honors
- Kyler Murray
- Calais Campbell
- Michael Thomas
- Nick Bosa
- Lamar Jackson
- Christian McCaffrey
- Stephon Gillmore
NFL Combine
- John Ross
- Vita Vea
- Jalen Ramsey
Ultimate Legends
- Ed Too Tall Jones
- Andre Reed
- Ken Houston
- Gale Sayers
Level cap
The level cap will go up to 99!
That means there is plenty more rewards to earn for all your XP. They include tokens to make Tory Holt and Pat Tillman 99 OVR, cheap pack deals, and even an Ultimate Legends player!