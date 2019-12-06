Madden 20: Indianapolis Colts Franchise Mode trade targets, draft needs & roster moves to win the Super Bowl

The Colts are close to being a .500 team over their existence but they have had a purple patch since 1995.

Aligned closely to the career of one of the greatest of all time, Peyton Manning, they have been to the playoffs 17 of the last 24 seasons - including a 1-1 record in the big game.

That said, they failed to get to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and even last year it was an early exit.

They have some great talent but how can you make some moves to revive them and back to Superbowl champs?

Team Rating

LUCKED OUT: Andrew Luck still in the game despite retiring in real life

The Colts are a wildly unbalanced team at 83 OVR. They have one of the best offenses at 87 OVR, but an underperforming defense on 79 OVR.

There are some big talents in the team, with a focus on X-Factor Superstar QB Andrew Luck (90 OVR). Despite him retiring at the start of the season, he is still there in the game should you select the Colts.

Supporting Luck is a plethora of offensive talent. Including Superstar WR TY Hilton (90 OVR), Superstar LG Quentin Nelson (87 OVR) and Star TE Josh Doyle (85 OVR).

READ MORE: How to scramble with your QB

Their defense is a little more patchy. But they have a core led by Superstar LOLB Darius Leonard (84 OVR), Star RE Justin Houston (87 OVR), Star FS Malik Hooker (82 OVR) and Star CB Pierre Desir (81 OVR)

So how can you improve this team to fight for a Lombardi trophy?

Biggest needs

The big problems you should be looking to address are focused around all the Right Outside Linebacker and Middle Linebacker.

Rarely would I say that a starting lineup is virtually perfect, but the Colts one is.

Every position apart from Full Back and Right Guard has a Star or Superstar player. Even the backup QB is a star player.

RG Mark Glowinski (73 OVR, 76 Pass Block, 74 Run Block) stands out like a sore thumb. But even despite this, he would be a decent starter on a lot of other offenses.

READ MORE: Franchise Mode Team Needs – Seattle Seahawks

So let's focus on the defense and their two main gaps. ROLB Anthony Walker Jr (69 OVR, 54 Zone Cover, 69 Block Shed) is a weak link. It's the same for his teammate, Rookie MLB Bobby Okereke (66 OVR, 65 Zone Cover, 68 Block Shed) will improve but is still the #87 ranked MLB on the game and leaves a glaring hole in the middle.

Trade Targets

Trying to get someone to part with offensive linemen in this market might be tough. If you offer a lot and put importance in the position there are deals to be done, however.

READ MORE: How to improve your running game

As you don't have many gaps in other positions you can offer the world to get the best player. There’s a couple of options in this position, but if you’re going to do it, you may as well try to stick one to your division rivals at the same time…

Kwon Alexander, Right Outside Linebacker (79 OVR)

SPEED KILLS: Even at linebacker, physical attributes are important

Age: 25

Best Stats: Acceleration (90), Speed (87), Hit Power (86), Awareness (85), Play Recognition (84), Pursuit (84)

Kwon Alexander is a bit of a franchise mode legend. He has insane positional speed and acceleration but also other positional stats to make him a great all-rounder. He won't cost the earth to get, especially if the seller doesn't recognise his value. In some leagues, he goes for a first.

READ MORE: Franchise Mode Team Needs - Green Bay Packers

Only a few players at the position have more speed (87) and acceleration (90) than Alexander. He's a phenomenal user. He has great Hit power (86), Tackle (80) and pursuit (84). His Zone Cover (72) is ok, but if usering you take this over anyway.

Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker (90 OVR)

DEBO: A league leader at the position for years to come

Age: 24

Best Stats: Acceleration (91), Speed (90), Awareness (90), Pursuit (89), Tackle (89), Play Recognition (88), Zone Cover (85)

This guy is a future Hall of Famer. He has everything at the position, and at only 24 he only has upside. A physical freak, this guy is the definition of the perfect user in the middle of the field.

READ MORE: Everything to know about the Taysom Hill formation

Speed (90) and Acceleration (91) is mouthwatering. Even if you don't 'user', Zone Cover (85) is better than a lot of starting safeties. Pursuit (89) and tackle (89) means not a lot is getting past him. If you managed to get a steal for Alexander above, this is where you offer the house.

Free Agent Targets

These guys won’t cost you draft picks, but you’ll need some cap space to sign them.

Mason Foster, Middle Linebacker (77 OVR)

JOURNEYMAN: Don’t expect Foster to wow you, but he will do a job

Age: 30

Best Stats: Acceleration (87), Play Recognition (87), Tackle (86), Pursuit (84), Awareness (84), Hit Power (80)

Foster was a third-round pick in 2011 and has spent a chunk of time with the Buccaneers and Redskins. He is a league journeyman and isn’t going to dominate but he is certainly going to improve the team.

READ MORE: How to create and play with Colin Kaepernick on Madden 20

He’s slower across the middle at (77) but does have acceleration over 10 yards (87). He will get off blocks (76) and chase down defenders with pursuit (84).

Nick Perry, Right Outside Linebacker (80 OVR)

Age: 29

Best Stats: Acceleration (87), Hit Power (86), Pursuit (86), Speed (85), Block Shed (83), Play Rec (82), Strength (82), Tackle (81)

Not the best player at the position, and not necessarily the best fit. But with a complete lack of depth in the NFL at this position – beggars can’t be choosers. Snap up Perry to be an instant starter.

With fair acceleration (87) and speed (85), he won’t be a liability at the position. And with hit power (86) and tackle (81) I would expect him to be a solid run defender for the team.

Draft Targets

The draft should be about looking ahead and there are a couple of positions that will become problems down the line. At Defensive Tackle you should look to replace Margus Hunt (75 OVR). Equally, both Defensive Ends are starting to get older so this is another position to target

READ MORE: Madden Team of the Week 13 Predictions

Nailing the draft can be a big ask, as players rarely fit needly into their expected stat ranges and the AI can snipe your targets from you. Don't fear, we have all the tips & tricks for you to master drafting in Franchise Mode here.