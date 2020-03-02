Madden 21 Rookie Ratings Prediction: Joe Burrow, Chase Young, & the top-rated new stars

With the NFL Combine wrapped up last week, the attention now turns to the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, 23 April.

Some players will climb and others will fall, and despite there being a long way to go until Madden 21 it is still another opportunity to work out who will be the top rookies in the next game.

So who will be the next massive stars to light up Madden? And more importantly, who is going to star on the next-gen consoles that are coming in 2020?

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will take Madden to a whole new level.

Combine Winners and Losers

There are always winners and losers at the combine and they are usually those that have big questions hanging over them heading into the event. But sometimes not doing a drill can help more than doing it.

Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young didn’t take part in the athletic drills at the combine and that isn’t expected to hurt his stock at all.

Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama star, has had doubts since he suffered a very serious injury but the checks of his medical reports made NFL scouts feel a lot better.

Johnathan Taylor from Wisconsin led the RBs with a 4.39s 40-yard dash to go along with his sensational game tape.

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons locked up his status as the top linebacker. Simmons ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and adding ridiculous results in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jumps (11 feet).

It wasn’t all sunshine for the big names. Jake Fromm, the Georgia QB, had a poor outing athletically but you only need to look at Tom Brady’s 40-yard dash to know it’s not important. But his poor accuracy, particularly on deep drills, was important.

Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State – 83 OVR

Young has been described as one of the biggest no-brainer talents for years in the NFL Draft.

There’s always a risk there will be a bust but if last year’s best rookie was Quinnen Williams (80 OVR), we feel comfortable suggesting that Chase Young will be a few points better than that and a Superstar trait.

QB KILLER: Chase Young will be far better than Williams

A generational talent at a high profile position, Young has all the physical attributes needed at the highest level. Young also manages to turn that into game time production through dominant technical ability.

Many people are talking about Young in the same bracket at recent elite pass rushers such as Jadeveon Clowney, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Bradley Chubb, and Nick Bosa. There are some who believe he’s the better than them all.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State – 79 OVR

Because production is harder on defense in Madden, they seem to favor defensive players when releasing initial ratings. So next up is one of the most complete players heading into the NFL this season.

A unanimous five-star recruit coming out of high school, Okudah didn’t play right away at Ohio State due to their amazing depth at the position with the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward who have since come into the NFL and dominated.

Despite this, Okudah is still expected to be better than them. He is big and fast to match some of the physical talents at WR in the NFL and considered a true shutdown corner in the mold of Jalen Ramsey. He had nine pass deflections, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles in his last season in college so you know that the production matches the physicals.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia – 78 OVR

In Madden 20 there weren’t many top OT rookies in the list, but this year that will change. There are three top OTs on the board but we expect Thomas to be the highest taken and receive the highest rating.

A three-year starter at Georgia, Thomas regularly played some of the best pass rushers in College and succeeded. Thomas is a prototypical left tackle with a great mix of physical and technical ability, he is fully expected to jump in as a starter at LT for the team that takes him.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn – 78 OVR

Derrick Brown returned to college for his senior season and that made a world of difference to his draft stock and therefore his expected rating.

IMPACT PLAYER: Can Brown be as disruptive as Aaron Donald

Brown’s athleticism despite his big size is impressive, at 318lbs he still manages to get away quickly and has experience playing anywhere in a front three.

He can make a difference in stuffing the run, or getting to the passer and has also received compliments on his intangibles. These are all things that are likely to see him play well through the offseason and score highly in Madden 21.

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU – 75 OVR

One of the biggest turnarounds in college football history, Burrow was seen by many as a 5th to 7th round pick a year ago. Now he will be favorite to be selected 1st overall.

SURE THING: Joe Burrow is the next Andrew Luck, right?

His record-setting Senior year led to a National Championship for LSU and one of most hyped QBs heading into the draft for a long while.

Burrow is ticking all the boxes for the physical tools required for the NFL such as size, arm strength, and athleticism. He has also shown to be a leader at LSU and its clear he has a tenacious level of confidence.

Don’t be surprised by the rating here, last year EA Sports gave the 1st overall pick Kyler Murray a rating of 73 as the best rookie QB in the game. This is because Superstar development traits and being at the heart of the offense delivers a lot of XP and they are soon in the mid-90s.

Best of the rest

There’s a lot that can happen between now and the start of the season, with the draft, offseason workouts, and training camps. But who doesn’t love speculating the Rookie ratings;

