Madden 19: Dallas Cowboys Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Dallas Cowboys, America's Team, are one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and one of the most talked about sports teams in America. They have won five Super Bowls in their illustrious history, but the glory days of the Triplets are gone. The Cowboys have won just three playoff games since their last Super Bowl triumph in February 1996, and with current Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles in their division, the path to glory seems blocked for the time being. At least, it is until you load up Madden 19. You can take over the reins of the Cowboys and hang another banner in AT&T Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys in Madden 19.

Team Rating

The Cowboys have a very good rating of 84 OVR, with an excellent 89 score on offense. Their defense certainly needs some work at just 83, but they are far from the worst group in Madden 19. Only five teams have a higher OVR than the Cowboys, making them an immediate Super Bowl contender. Let's take a look at some of their best players.

Zack Martin, Right Guard (OVR 96)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 7 years/$72.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $9.09m

Best Stats: Strength (93), Run Block (94), Pass Block (94), Lead Block (94), Impact Block (92), Awareness (93)

Martin is one of the best players in the game, he just won't ever touch the football. The Cowboys drafted him 16th overall in 2014 and reaped immediate benefits as Martin slotted straight into the right guard spot and dominated. He was a First Team All-Pro as a rookie, and claimed his second All-Pro honors in 2016. Martin is yet to miss a game for the Cowboys in his four seasons, and was just rewarded with a massive seven-year extension.

Sean Lee, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$10.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.98m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Tackle (93), Pursuit (97), Block Shedding (87), Play Recognition (97), Zone Coverage (81)

Sean Lee has been Dallas' best defensive player for some time now. An instinctive and fast linebacker, Lee is one of the best tacklers in the NFL. The problem with Lee has been injuries. He hasn't played a full 16 games since he came into the NFL in 2010, and played at least 14 games just three times. He claimed his first All-Pro selection in 2016 and has been to two Pro Bowls.

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back (OVR 92)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$12.77m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.01m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (95), Carrying (89), Juke Move (92), Elusiveness (86), Catching (71)

Elliott was the fourth-overall pick in 2016 and was an instant star for the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing in 2016 with 1,631 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns before suspension and injuries slowed him down in 2017. Elliott has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his two years in the NFL, and 104.6 yards per game. He is one of the best running backs in the league already and is extremely difficult to bring down in the open field.

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End (OVR 91)

Age: 26

﻿Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$17.1m

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m

Best Stats: Speed (80), Acceleration (88), Finesse Moves (93), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (87), Strength (86)

Lawrence had a breakout year in 2017 after finally being healthy. He racked up 14.5 sacks last season, along with 14 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits. Lawrence was remarkably consistent last season, picking up at least one sack in each of the first seven games. He is playing 2018 on the franchise tag.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Dak Prescott 82 82 91 87 83 78 87 87 Mike White 64 70 91 81 78 68 63 81 Cooper Rush 63 75 88 79 75 72 70 79

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Ezekiel Elliott 92 92 95 86 89 92 71 Rod Smith 71 86 83 68 84 80 64 Bo Scarbrough 71 88 85 66 85 74 60 Darius Jackson 61 92 81 65 85 73 62

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Jamize Olawale 71 86 78 72 72 57 72 60

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Cole Beasley 81 87 93 87 87 83 77 85 80 69 90 Allen Hurns 81 88 88 89 83 86 78 86 85 81 87 Terrance Williams 79 89 88 83 81 83 81 83 82 79 86 Deonte Thompson 75 92 89 84 75 76 78 78 81 71 88 Michael Gallup 73 89 89 81 80 78 74 81 84 78 86 Tavon Austin 71 94 93 80 75 70 62 70 73 61 85 Cedrick Wilson 70 88 86 81 79 76 73 85 81 61 88 Noah Brown 68 87 87 85 65 66 63 80 86 79 86 Lance Lenoir 65 85 85 83 66 68 63 81 79 66 88 KD Cannon 64 93 88 80 63 63 65 78 82 63 88

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Geoff Swaim 73 82 79 74 62 58 53 78 Blake Jarwin 70 81 74 78 64 59 54 73 Dalton Schultz 69 81 81 79 63 58 52 69 David Wells 67 81 67 75 58 53 48 70 Rico Gathers 67 79 84 79 63 58 53 61 L. P. LaDouceur 46 67 64 64 45 40 35 54

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Travis Frederick 96 56 93 91 94 93 95 Zack Martin 96 70 93 94 94 94 92 Tyron Smith 95 74 96 93 89 89 90 Connor Williams 76 71 86 80 81 81 87 La'el Collins 72 72 89 75 76 85 88 Cameron Fleming 68 63 85 73 77 71 73 Parker Ehinger 67 64 80 71 73 79 78 Joe Looney 65 70 82 71 74 77 79 Marcus Martin 64 64 82 70 72 58 83 Chaz Green 63 67 76 68 71 80 79 Kadeem Edwards 63 63 86 68 78 70 69

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Move Power Move DeMarcus Lawrence 91 80 82 86 87 93 87 Taco Charlton 78 79 86 78 67 79 67 Kony Ealy 77 75 86 81 67 68 80 Randy Gregory 76 84 85 79 73 81 70 Charles Tapper 73 85 72 80 74 64 78 Dorance Armstrong Jr 73 77 84 80 76 78 65

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block David Irving 82 78 88 81 87 70 84 Tyrone Crawford 81 78 84 82 73 81 85 Maliek Collins 76 71 84 64 81 67 84 Datone Jones 71 78 81 65 77 74 84 Antwaun Woods 71 72 85 76 61 70 77 Lewis Neal 68 81 84 63 77 68 82 Jihad Ward 68 69 79 75 64 67 85 Brian Price 67 67 75 78 69 67 81

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Sean Lee 95 83 81 93 83 97 97 72 81 Joe Thomas 74 83 74 80 87 72 79 63 71 Damien Wilson 73 81 77 81 83 81 82 49 55 Justin March-Lillard 72 82 80 82 78 65 79 55 63 Chris Covington 66 81 80 81 76 52 77 50 60 Eric Pinkins 63 87 81 71 76 51 80 65 70

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Jaylon Smith 76 85 86 83 86 74 78 75 78 Leighton Vander Esch 75 84 83 85 81 67 86 60 71 Tre'von Johnson 60 86 76 77 84 56 76 51 58 Joel Lanning 58 81 81 76 75 52 76 47 56

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Chidobe Awuzie 81 91 92 88 84 78 83 Byron Jones 80 92 94 96 78 79 81 Jourdan Lewis 79 89 90 92 77 74 81 Anthony Brown 75 95 91 88 73 77 80 Marquez White 67 86 88 85 70 76 72 Duke Thomas 67 92 91 90 70 74 70

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Xavier Woods 77 89 90 87 73 72 77 Marqueston Huff 66 88 90 85 57 65 75 Tyree Robinson 65 88 88 80 55 71 69 Kameron Kelly 62 85 88 84 48 72 74

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Jeff Heath 75 89 89 67 77 73 75 Kavon Frazier 72 86 87 78 68 63 67 Jameill Showers 59 84 87 59 52 58 69

K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Dan Bailey 81 92 89

P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Chris Jones 84 93 96

The Cowboys roster has some especially talented starters on offense. The group is led by quarterback Dak Prescott who is entering his third season as the starter for Dallas. His OVR of 82 does not stand out in the league, but with good athleticism (82 speed, 86 acceleration) and solid arm talent (91 throw power, 87 short accuracy) you can certainly run an offense with him.

The true stars of this roster are found in the running game though. Ezekiel Elliott (OVR 92) is an elite running back with remarkable physical traits (92 speed, 95 agility) and can make an impact as a receiver too. Up front Dallas have three of the best blockers around in Tyron Smith (OVR 95), Travis Frederick (OVR 96), and Zack Martin (OVR 96). The combination of great back and great line gives you a deadly running game that can dominate immediately.

﻿There is a lack of talent at receiver after the retirement of Jason Witten and the cutting of Dez Bryant. Allen Hurns (OVR 81) was a free agent addition and is a nice player, but neither he nor Cole Beasley (OVR 81) are going to create separation without a lot of help from the play calling.

Defensively there are a couple of good players, but the unit lacks depth and quality. Sean Lee (93 tackle, 97 play recognition) is the standout, but at 32 he may not be for long. DeMarcus Lawrence (93 finesse moves) is a good defensive end but he is only signed to Dallas for one year. David Irving (OVR 82) and Byron Jones (OVR 80) are also good, but that is about it for the defense. It is something you will want to address quickly.

Playbook - Offense

I Form - H Pro

I Form - H Wing

I Form - Slot Flex

Strong I - H Pro

Strong I - H Slot

Strong I - H Y-Off

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunce Ace

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback - Y Off Trips

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Doubles

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Cowboy

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Empty Trips TE

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trio Cowboy

Shotgun - Trips TE Offset

Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun - Y Trips Z-Trip

The Cowboys offensive playbook has a lot of good things going for it. First off it has Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex which is my favorite formation this year, and it also contains one of our money plays, the PA Shot Wheel in Shotgun - Trio Cowboy.

There isn't too much special about this playbook though. There are a couple of I formations and just the one pistol set. If you love empty sets, then this playbook caters for you with its four different empty formations.

Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Dollar 3-2-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

There is little special about the Cowboys defensive playbook. It is a standard 4-3 book with the 46 Bear as a mix-up front, though one of the least surprising in the game since 46 Bear has been in Madden for a long time now. The Big Nickel Over G is a really nice formation that is new to Madden 19, however it is in every team's defensive playbook. The 4-3 defense does suit the personnel already on the Cowboys roster.