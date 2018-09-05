header decal
05 Sep 2018

Madden 19: Dallas Cowboys Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Want to bring glory back to Dallas? Here is everything you need to know about the Cowboys on Madden 19.

Team Rating

Zack Martin, Right Guard (OVR 96)

Sean Lee, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back (OVR 92)

﻿ DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End (OVR 91)

Depth Chart & Full Roster

Playbook - Offense

Playbook - Defense

The Dallas Cowboys, America's Team, are one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and one of the most talked about sports teams in America. They have won five Super Bowls in their illustrious history, but the glory days of the Triplets are gone. The Cowboys have won just three playoff games since their last Super Bowl triumph in February 1996, and with current Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles in their division, the path to glory seems blocked for the time being. At least, it is until you load up Madden 19. You can take over the reins of the Cowboys and hang another banner in AT&T Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys in Madden 19.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Cowboys have a very good rating of 84 OVR, with an excellent 89 score on offense. Their defense certainly needs some work at just 83, but they are far from the worst group in Madden 19. Only five teams have a higher OVR than the Cowboys, making them an immediate Super Bowl contender. Let's take a look at some of their best players.

Zack Martin, Right Guard (OVR 96)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 7 years/$72.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $9.09m

Best Stats: Strength (93), Run Block (94), Pass Block (94), Lead Block (94), Impact Block (92), Awareness (93)

Martin is one of the best players in the game, he just won't ever touch the football. The Cowboys drafted him 16th overall in 2014 and reaped immediate benefits as Martin slotted straight into the right guard spot and dominated. He was a First Team All-Pro as a rookie, and claimed his second All-Pro honors in 2016. Martin is yet to miss a game for the Cowboys in his four seasons, and was just rewarded with a massive seven-year extension.

Sean Lee, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)

Age: 32

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$10.3m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.98m

Best Stats: Speed (83), Tackle (93), Pursuit (97), Block Shedding (87), Play Recognition (97), Zone Coverage (81)

Sean Lee has been Dallas' best defensive player for some time now. An instinctive and fast linebacker, Lee is one of the best tacklers in the NFL. The problem with Lee has been injuries. He hasn't played a full 16 games since he came into the NFL in 2010, and played at least 14 games just three times. He claimed his first All-Pro selection in 2016 and has been to two Pro Bowls.

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back (OVR 92)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$12.77m

2018 Cap Hit: $6.01m

Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (95), Carrying (89), Juke Move (92), Elusiveness (86), Catching (71)

Elliott was the fourth-overall pick in 2016 and was an instant star for the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing in 2016 with 1,631 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns before suspension and injuries slowed him down in 2017. Elliott has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his two years in the NFL, and 104.6 yards per game. He is one of the best running backs in the league already and is extremely difficult to bring down in the open field.

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End (OVR 91)

Age: 26

﻿Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 1 year/$17.1m

2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m

Best Stats: Speed (80), Acceleration (88), Finesse Moves (93), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (87), Strength (86)

Lawrence had a breakout year in 2017 after finally being healthy. He racked up 14.5 sacks last season, along with 14 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits. Lawrence was remarkably consistent last season, picking up at least one sack in each of the first seven games. He is playing 2018 on the franchise tag.

Depth Chart & Full Roster

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Dak Prescott8282918783788787
Mike White6470918178686381
Cooper Rush6375887975727079
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Ezekiel Elliott92929586899271
Rod Smith71868368848064
Bo Scarbrough71888566857460
Darius Jackson61928165857362
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Jamize Olawale7186787272577260
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Cole Beasley8187938787837785806990
Allen Hurns8188888983867886858187
Terrance Williams7989888381838183827986
Deonte Thompson7592898475767878817188
Michael Gallup7389898180787481847886
Tavon Austin7194938075706270736185
Cedrick Wilson7088868179767385816188
Noah Brown6887878565666380867986
Lance Lenoir6585858366686381796688
KD Cannon6493888063636578826388
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Geoff Swaim7382797462585378
Blake Jarwin7081747864595473
Dalton Schultz6981817963585269
David Wells6781677558534870
Rico Gathers6779847963585361
L. P. LaDouceur4667646445403554
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Travis Frederick96569391949395
Zack Martin96709394949492
Tyron Smith95749693898990
Connor Williams76718680818187
La'el Collins72728975768588
Cameron Fleming68638573777173
Parker Ehinger67648071737978
Joe Looney65708271747779
Marcus Martin64648270725883
Chaz Green63677668718079
Kadeem Edwards63638668787069
DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Move Power Move
DeMarcus Lawrence91808286879387
Taco Charlton78798678677967
Kony Ealy77758681676880
Randy Gregory76848579738170
Charles Tapper73857280746478
Dorance Armstrong Jr73778480767865
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
David Irving82788881877084
Tyrone Crawford81788482738185
Maliek Collins76718464816784
Datone Jones71788165777484
Antwaun Woods71728576617077
Lewis Neal68818463776882
Jihad Ward68697975646785
Brian Price67677578696781
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Sean Lee958381938397977281
Joe Thomas748374808772796371
Damien Wilson738177818381824955
Justin March-Lillard728280827865795563
Chris Covington668180817652775060
Eric Pinkins638781717651806570
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Jaylon Smith768586838674787578
Leighton Vander Esch758483858167866071
Tre'von Johnson608676778456765158
Joel Lanning588181767552764756
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Chidobe Awuzie81919288847883
Byron Jones80929496787981
Jourdan Lewis79899092777481
Anthony Brown75959188737780
Marquez White67868885707672
Duke Thomas67929190707470
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Xavier Woods77899087737277
Marqueston Huff66889085576575
Tyree Robinson65888880557169
Kameron Kelly62858884487274
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Jeff Heath75898967777375
Kavon Frazier72868778686367
Jameill Showers59848759525869
K OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Dan Bailey819289
P OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Chris Jones849396

The Cowboys roster has some especially talented starters on offense. The group is led by quarterback Dak Prescott who is entering his third season as the starter for Dallas. His OVR of 82 does not stand out in the league, but with good athleticism (82 speed, 86 acceleration) and solid arm talent (91 throw power, 87 short accuracy) you can certainly run an offense with him.

The true stars of this roster are found in the running game though. Ezekiel Elliott (OVR 92) is an elite running back with remarkable physical traits (92 speed, 95 agility) and can make an impact as a receiver too. Up front Dallas have three of the best blockers around in Tyron Smith (OVR 95), Travis Frederick (OVR 96), and Zack Martin (OVR 96). The combination of great back and great line gives you a deadly running game that can dominate immediately.

﻿There is a lack of talent at receiver after the retirement of Jason Witten and the cutting of Dez Bryant. Allen Hurns (OVR 81) was a free agent addition and is a nice player, but neither he nor Cole Beasley (OVR 81) are going to create separation without a lot of help from the play calling.

Defensively there are a couple of good players, but the unit lacks depth and quality. Sean Lee (93 tackle, 97 play recognition) is the standout, but at 32 he may not be for long. DeMarcus Lawrence (93 finesse moves) is a good defensive end but he is only signed to Dallas for one year. David Irving (OVR 82) and Byron Jones (OVR 80) are also good, but that is about it for the defense. It is something you will want to address quickly.

Playbook - Offense

I Form - H Pro

I Form - H Wing

I Form - Slot Flex

Strong I - H Pro

Strong I - H Slot

Strong I - H Y-Off

Weak I - Wing

Singleback - Ace

Singleback - Ace Pair

Singleback - Ace Slot

Singleback - Bunce Ace

Singleback - Dice Slot

Singleback - Wing Flex

Singleback - Wing Pair

Singleback - Wing Tight

Singleback - Wing Tight Z

Singleback - Y Off Trips

Singleback - Y Trips

Pistol - Doubles

Shotgun - Bunch

Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun - Doubles Offset

Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk

Shotgun - Empty Cowboy

Shotgun - Empty Trey

Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack

Shotgun - Empty Trips TE

Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk

Shotgun - Trey Open

Shotgun - Trio Cowboy

Shotgun - Trips TE Offset

Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex

Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk

Shotgun - Y Trips Z-Trip

The Cowboys offensive playbook has a lot of good things going for it. First off it has Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex which is my favorite formation this year, and it also contains one of our money plays, the PA Shot Wheel in Shotgun - Trio Cowboy.

There isn't too much special about this playbook though. There are a couple of I formations and just the one pistol set. If you love empty sets, then this playbook caters for you with its four different empty formations.

Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Dollar 3-2-6

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

There is little special about the Cowboys defensive playbook. It is a standard 4-3 book with the 46 Bear as a mix-up front, though one of the least surprising in the game since 46 Bear has been in Madden for a long time now. The Big Nickel Over G is a really nice formation that is new to Madden 19, however it is in every team's defensive playbook. The 4-3 defense does suit the personnel already on the Cowboys roster.

