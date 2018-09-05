Madden 19: Dallas Cowboys Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Dallas Cowboys, America's Team, are one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and one of the most talked about sports teams in America. They have won five Super Bowls in their illustrious history, but the glory days of the Triplets are gone. The Cowboys have won just three playoff games since their last Super Bowl triumph in February 1996, and with current Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles in their division, the path to glory seems blocked for the time being. At least, it is until you load up Madden 19. You can take over the reins of the Cowboys and hang another banner in AT&T Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys in Madden 19.
Team Rating
The Cowboys have a very good rating of 84 OVR, with an excellent 89 score on offense. Their defense certainly needs some work at just 83, but they are far from the worst group in Madden 19. Only five teams have a higher OVR than the Cowboys, making them an immediate Super Bowl contender. Let's take a look at some of their best players.
Zack Martin, Right Guard (OVR 96)
Age: 27
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 7 years/$72.3m
2018 Cap Hit: $9.09m
Best Stats: Strength (93), Run Block (94), Pass Block (94), Lead Block (94), Impact Block (92), Awareness (93)
Martin is one of the best players in the game, he just won't ever touch the football. The Cowboys drafted him 16th overall in 2014 and reaped immediate benefits as Martin slotted straight into the right guard spot and dominated. He was a First Team All-Pro as a rookie, and claimed his second All-Pro honors in 2016. Martin is yet to miss a game for the Cowboys in his four seasons, and was just rewarded with a massive seven-year extension.
Sean Lee, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)
Age: 32
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$10.3m
2018 Cap Hit: $4.98m
Best Stats: Speed (83), Tackle (93), Pursuit (97), Block Shedding (87), Play Recognition (97), Zone Coverage (81)
Sean Lee has been Dallas' best defensive player for some time now. An instinctive and fast linebacker, Lee is one of the best tacklers in the NFL. The problem with Lee has been injuries. He hasn't played a full 16 games since he came into the NFL in 2010, and played at least 14 games just three times. He claimed his first All-Pro selection in 2016 and has been to two Pro Bowls.
Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back (OVR 92)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 2 years/$12.77m
2018 Cap Hit: $6.01m
Best Stats: Speed (92), Agility (95), Carrying (89), Juke Move (92), Elusiveness (86), Catching (71)
Elliott was the fourth-overall pick in 2016 and was an instant star for the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing in 2016 with 1,631 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns before suspension and injuries slowed him down in 2017. Elliott has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his two years in the NFL, and 104.6 yards per game. He is one of the best running backs in the league already and is extremely difficult to bring down in the open field.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End (OVR 91)
Age: 26
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 1 year/$17.1m
2018 Cap Hit: $17.1m
Best Stats: Speed (80), Acceleration (88), Finesse Moves (93), Power Moves (87), Block Shedding (87), Strength (86)
Lawrence had a breakout year in 2017 after finally being healthy. He racked up 14.5 sacks last season, along with 14 tackles for loss and 26 QB hits. Lawrence was remarkably consistent last season, picking up at least one sack in each of the first seven games. He is playing 2018 on the franchise tag.
Depth Chart & Full Roster
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Dak Prescott
|82
|82
|91
|87
|83
|78
|87
|87
|Mike White
|64
|70
|91
|81
|78
|68
|63
|81
|Cooper Rush
|63
|75
|88
|79
|75
|72
|70
|79
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Ezekiel Elliott
|92
|92
|95
|86
|89
|92
|71
|Rod Smith
|71
|86
|83
|68
|84
|80
|64
|Bo Scarbrough
|71
|88
|85
|66
|85
|74
|60
|Darius Jackson
|61
|92
|81
|65
|85
|73
|62
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Jamize Olawale
|71
|86
|78
|72
|72
|57
|72
|60
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Cole Beasley
|81
|87
|93
|87
|87
|83
|77
|85
|80
|69
|90
|Allen Hurns
|81
|88
|88
|89
|83
|86
|78
|86
|85
|81
|87
|Terrance Williams
|79
|89
|88
|83
|81
|83
|81
|83
|82
|79
|86
|Deonte Thompson
|75
|92
|89
|84
|75
|76
|78
|78
|81
|71
|88
|Michael Gallup
|73
|89
|89
|81
|80
|78
|74
|81
|84
|78
|86
|Tavon Austin
|71
|94
|93
|80
|75
|70
|62
|70
|73
|61
|85
|Cedrick Wilson
|70
|88
|86
|81
|79
|76
|73
|85
|81
|61
|88
|Noah Brown
|68
|87
|87
|85
|65
|66
|63
|80
|86
|79
|86
|Lance Lenoir
|65
|85
|85
|83
|66
|68
|63
|81
|79
|66
|88
|KD Cannon
|64
|93
|88
|80
|63
|63
|65
|78
|82
|63
|88
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Geoff Swaim
|73
|82
|79
|74
|62
|58
|53
|78
|Blake Jarwin
|70
|81
|74
|78
|64
|59
|54
|73
|Dalton Schultz
|69
|81
|81
|79
|63
|58
|52
|69
|David Wells
|67
|81
|67
|75
|58
|53
|48
|70
|Rico Gathers
|67
|79
|84
|79
|63
|58
|53
|61
|L. P. LaDouceur
|46
|67
|64
|64
|45
|40
|35
|54
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Travis Frederick
|96
|56
|93
|91
|94
|93
|95
|Zack Martin
|96
|70
|93
|94
|94
|94
|92
|Tyron Smith
|95
|74
|96
|93
|89
|89
|90
|Connor Williams
|76
|71
|86
|80
|81
|81
|87
|La'el Collins
|72
|72
|89
|75
|76
|85
|88
|Cameron Fleming
|68
|63
|85
|73
|77
|71
|73
|Parker Ehinger
|67
|64
|80
|71
|73
|79
|78
|Joe Looney
|65
|70
|82
|71
|74
|77
|79
|Marcus Martin
|64
|64
|82
|70
|72
|58
|83
|Chaz Green
|63
|67
|76
|68
|71
|80
|79
|Kadeem Edwards
|63
|63
|86
|68
|78
|70
|69
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Move
|Power Move
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|91
|80
|82
|86
|87
|93
|87
|Taco Charlton
|78
|79
|86
|78
|67
|79
|67
|Kony Ealy
|77
|75
|86
|81
|67
|68
|80
|Randy Gregory
|76
|84
|85
|79
|73
|81
|70
|Charles Tapper
|73
|85
|72
|80
|74
|64
|78
|Dorance Armstrong Jr
|73
|77
|84
|80
|76
|78
|65
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|David Irving
|82
|78
|88
|81
|87
|70
|84
|Tyrone Crawford
|81
|78
|84
|82
|73
|81
|85
|Maliek Collins
|76
|71
|84
|64
|81
|67
|84
|Datone Jones
|71
|78
|81
|65
|77
|74
|84
|Antwaun Woods
|71
|72
|85
|76
|61
|70
|77
|Lewis Neal
|68
|81
|84
|63
|77
|68
|82
|Jihad Ward
|68
|69
|79
|75
|64
|67
|85
|Brian Price
|67
|67
|75
|78
|69
|67
|81
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Sean Lee
|95
|83
|81
|93
|83
|97
|97
|72
|81
|Joe Thomas
|74
|83
|74
|80
|87
|72
|79
|63
|71
|Damien Wilson
|73
|81
|77
|81
|83
|81
|82
|49
|55
|Justin March-Lillard
|72
|82
|80
|82
|78
|65
|79
|55
|63
|Chris Covington
|66
|81
|80
|81
|76
|52
|77
|50
|60
|Eric Pinkins
|63
|87
|81
|71
|76
|51
|80
|65
|70
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Jaylon Smith
|76
|85
|86
|83
|86
|74
|78
|75
|78
|Leighton Vander Esch
|75
|84
|83
|85
|81
|67
|86
|60
|71
|Tre'von Johnson
|60
|86
|76
|77
|84
|56
|76
|51
|58
|Joel Lanning
|58
|81
|81
|76
|75
|52
|76
|47
|56
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Chidobe Awuzie
|81
|91
|92
|88
|84
|78
|83
|Byron Jones
|80
|92
|94
|96
|78
|79
|81
|Jourdan Lewis
|79
|89
|90
|92
|77
|74
|81
|Anthony Brown
|75
|95
|91
|88
|73
|77
|80
|Marquez White
|67
|86
|88
|85
|70
|76
|72
|Duke Thomas
|67
|92
|91
|90
|70
|74
|70
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Xavier Woods
|77
|89
|90
|87
|73
|72
|77
|Marqueston Huff
|66
|88
|90
|85
|57
|65
|75
|Tyree Robinson
|65
|88
|88
|80
|55
|71
|69
|Kameron Kelly
|62
|85
|88
|84
|48
|72
|74
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Jeff Heath
|75
|89
|89
|67
|77
|73
|75
|Kavon Frazier
|72
|86
|87
|78
|68
|63
|67
|Jameill Showers
|59
|84
|87
|59
|52
|58
|69
|K
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Dan Bailey
|81
|92
|89
|P
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Chris Jones
|84
|93
|96
The Cowboys roster has some especially talented starters on offense. The group is led by quarterback Dak Prescott who is entering his third season as the starter for Dallas. His OVR of 82 does not stand out in the league, but with good athleticism (82 speed, 86 acceleration) and solid arm talent (91 throw power, 87 short accuracy) you can certainly run an offense with him.
The true stars of this roster are found in the running game though. Ezekiel Elliott (OVR 92) is an elite running back with remarkable physical traits (92 speed, 95 agility) and can make an impact as a receiver too. Up front Dallas have three of the best blockers around in Tyron Smith (OVR 95), Travis Frederick (OVR 96), and Zack Martin (OVR 96). The combination of great back and great line gives you a deadly running game that can dominate immediately.
There is a lack of talent at receiver after the retirement of Jason Witten and the cutting of Dez Bryant. Allen Hurns (OVR 81) was a free agent addition and is a nice player, but neither he nor Cole Beasley (OVR 81) are going to create separation without a lot of help from the play calling.
Defensively there are a couple of good players, but the unit lacks depth and quality. Sean Lee (93 tackle, 97 play recognition) is the standout, but at 32 he may not be for long. DeMarcus Lawrence (93 finesse moves) is a good defensive end but he is only signed to Dallas for one year. David Irving (OVR 82) and Byron Jones (OVR 80) are also good, but that is about it for the defense. It is something you will want to address quickly.
Playbook - Offense
I Form - H Pro
I Form - H Wing
I Form - Slot Flex
Strong I - H Pro
Strong I - H Slot
Strong I - H Y-Off
Weak I - Wing
Singleback - Ace
Singleback - Ace Pair
Singleback - Ace Slot
Singleback - Bunce Ace
Singleback - Dice Slot
Singleback - Wing Flex
Singleback - Wing Pair
Singleback - Wing Tight
Singleback - Wing Tight Z
Singleback - Y Off Trips
Singleback - Y Trips
Pistol - Doubles
Shotgun - Bunch
Shotgun - Doubles Flex Wk
Shotgun - Doubles Offset
Shotgun - Doubles Y Off Wk
Shotgun - Empty Cowboy
Shotgun - Empty Trey
Shotgun - Empty Trey Stack
Shotgun - Empty Trips TE
Shotgun - Spread Y-Slot Wk
Shotgun - Trey Open
Shotgun - Trio Cowboy
Shotgun - Trips TE Offset
Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex
Shotgun - Y Off Trips Wk
Shotgun - Y Trips Z-Trip
The Cowboys offensive playbook has a lot of good things going for it. First off it has Shotgun - Trips Y-Flex which is my favorite formation this year, and it also contains one of our money plays, the PA Shot Wheel in Shotgun - Trio Cowboy.
There isn't too much special about this playbook though. There are a couple of I formations and just the one pistol set. If you love empty sets, then this playbook caters for you with its four different empty formations.
Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Bear
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Dollar 3-2-6
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
There is little special about the Cowboys defensive playbook. It is a standard 4-3 book with the 46 Bear as a mix-up front, though one of the least surprising in the game since 46 Bear has been in Madden for a long time now. The Big Nickel Over G is a really nice formation that is new to Madden 19, however it is in every team's defensive playbook. The 4-3 defense does suit the personnel already on the Cowboys roster.