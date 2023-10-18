Madden NFL 24: How to get SS Isaiah Palo-Mao in MUT

Fans will be delighted to hear that Madden 24 will give away a top player item that will surely boost their starting lineup ratings. It will definitely boost your defenses because the latest Madden 24 Ultimate Team giveaway card is strong safety Isaiah Palo-Mao.

The Madden Championship Series 24 is now a couple of months deep into the season. Players will get an opportunity to obtain a special item.

Stay with us as we explain how to do it in the following guide.

How to get SS Isaiah Palo-Mao in Madden 24 MUT

To get a chance of obtaining an 89 OVR Isaiah Palo-Mao player item in Madden 24 Ultimate Team, you have to link EA and Twitch accounts. Then, tune into the Most Feared broadcast on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel at 6:30 ET/11:30 on Wednesday 18 October.

Of course, all Madden 24 Ultimate Team players must have an EA account to take part in any Ultimate Team program. For those who don’t have a Twitch account - you need to create one and then follow the steps to link it with an EA account. If you previously linked your accounts for earlier MUT 24 drops, there is no need to do it again.

click to enlarge Watch the broadcast for two hours to get Isaiah Palo-Mao

After you do all that, you need to watch the Most Feared broadcast. Note that you must watch the entire episode if you want to get Isaiah Palo-Mao.

Getting this player item for your MUT team would be excellent. It's because the six-time MCS serial winner, Henry Leverette, was the one who created it. In case you missed it, Henry recently stole the show at the first major MCS event. He defeated the previous reigning champ, Dez.

