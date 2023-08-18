The next edition of the biggest football simulator is in the palms of our hands. EA Sports comes with Madden 24 on 18 August, so NFL fans can enjoy all the new features. There are numerous details the players don’t know about the game, especially the ones who never played this franchise before. In this guide, we explain how to block a field goal in Madden 24.

Although it doesn’t occur frequently in the NFL, blocking a field goal can be game-changing. We know that defences win championships, so adding this to your defensive strategy will surely help to get the Super Bowl.

We are here to help you with how to block a field goal in Madden 24 guide.

Madden 24: How to block a field goal

Like in the previous versions of the game, blocking field goals can be challenging in Madden 24. You can select any field goal block play and pick the player on either the far left or far right. They have a chance to get the kicker before their teammates from the special team.

If you manage to get past your defender, dive in the exact moment when a kicker shoots the ball. You can do this by pressing the Square button on PS and X on Xbox. Naturally, the timing plays a vital role. In case you’re a bit late, you can forget about blocking a field goal. Bear in mind that diving into a kicker will result in a penalty.

However, there is a tiny trick. Your chances of blocking a field goal will increase if you follow these instructions:

Select Load Block Left for the play

Trigger the block animation by hitting the R2 button on Xbox or L2 button on PlayStation repeatedly

Dive by hitting the X button on Xbox or the Square button on PlayStation

This will let your team block the kicker

It is a glitch from the previous versions of Madden. It worked on all consoles so far, but it doesn’t mean EA Sports will not take care of it in the future. Still, it gives you an upper hand at the moment.