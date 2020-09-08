[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* Colin Kaepernick added to Madden 21

EA has announced the return of a prodigious quarterback to Madden this year who’s been absent since 2016.

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 8, 2020
EA announced via Twitter that Colin Kaepernick would now be added to the free agent roster in Madden 21. This means Kaepernick is now playable in Play Now and Franchise Mode.

EA had the following to say about Kaepernick’s abilities as a player:

This stance is demonstrated with Kaepernick’s 81 OVR rating in Madden 21, which places him in elite company as a starting-level QB that players can pick up for their franchises.

This will be Kaepernick’s first appearance in a Madden game since 2016.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor - Covering all things sports with a bit of everything else. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, UFC 4, and Madden 21.

