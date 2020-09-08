BREAKING* Colin Kaepernick added to Madden 21

EA has announced the return of a prodigious quarterback to Madden this year who’s been absent since 2016.

EA announced via Twitter that Colin Kaepernick would now be added to the free agent roster in Madden 21. This means Kaepernick is now playable in Play Now and Franchise Mode.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Review: The Yard shines through in EA’s new NFL Game

EA had the following to say about Kaepernick’s abilities as a player:

THE STORY: EA released the above to announce Colin Kaepernick returning to Madden 21

This stance is demonstrated with Kaepernick’s 81 OVR rating in Madden 21, which places him in elite company as a starting-level QB that players can pick up for their franchises.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Best Ways to Grind XP in MUT

This will be Kaepernick’s first appearance in a Madden game since 2016.