Madden 21: Free play weekend announced! Colin Kaepernick, The Yard & more

The NFL kicks off at long last this weekend, and to celebrate EA Sports is letting fans get a taste of Madden 21 with a free play weekend!

Madden 21 free play weekend

Announced within the confirmation that Colin Kaepernick is returning to the game, Madden 21 will be free to play this weekend.

In their latest Gridiron Notes EA said: "Madden NFL 21 will be free-to-play Thursday, September 10th through Sunday, September 13th, so that all fans have an opportunity to play with Kap."

While the platforms weren't confirmed, this is almost certainly across PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Colin Kaepernick's rating

The return of Kaepernick comes with a big 81 OVR rating.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Master the new pass rush moves

That puts him higher than current NFL starters like Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and Cam Newton. As well as leading rookies like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

WELCOME BACK: Kaepernick hasn't been in Madden since 2016

At 32, he isn't ideal for a long Franchise Mode run, but if you need a guy for a quick rebuild or just a one-shot season then he can be a real help. He's also got 84 speed still, which is vital in the modern Madden.

Check out The Yard

If you do take advantage of the free play weekend, the first thing you should do is head to The Yard.

Madden 21's new game mode is a 6-on-6 feast of fast-action, trick plays, and amazing inventiveness.

WATCH THIS: Trickery and creativity is the name of the game in The Yard

With double-passes, side-snaps, and big hits it is the innovation a lot of Madden players have been waiting for.

READ MORE: The best playbooks in Madden 21