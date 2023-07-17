EA Sports has revealed yet another important piece of information about Madden 24! The players' ratings will be announced throughout the week, and Madden decided to start off strong.

The game announced its first 99 OVR player and the first member of the 99 Madden 24 club. That player is non-other than Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson. This confirms Jefferson as the best wide receiver in the game, and one of the best overall players in Madden 24.

So, let's find out everything about his card.

First 99 OVR player

As mentioned above, Justin Jefferson was the first Madden 24 player to have his rating revealed.

The Vikings superstar had a great season last year. He won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and made it to the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl. So, it was expected he would have a high rating.

However, many fans didn't think he would be a 99 OVR. Some players also didn't' expect Jefferson to be the best wide receiver in the game.

Justin Jefferson's card has some astonishing attributes!

But while a minority of fans might disagree with this rating, most of Jefferson's peers agree with it. Many NFL players praised the Vikings athlete. They said his long arms and length make him extremely hard to guard, and that he is extremely fast and agile.

Jake Haener, the New Orleans Saints QB, went thas far as saying that, "he is one of the most explosive players in the league". So, it's safe to say that, to most NFL players, Jefferson's 99 OVR is more than deserved.

Expect this card to have some astonishing attributes, such as great speed, acceleration, and the ability to run short and medium routes at an elite level.

Best WD in Madden 24

While only Jefferson's rating has been officially revealed, we already have an idea of who are the ten best WD in Madden 24.

One of the most trustworthy Madden leakers revealed the best WD in the game. Some of the names in the list might surprise you since some big names don't make it.

So, be sure to check out our Madden 24 best wide receivers article.