The Madden 24 ratings are rolling out and we now know the fastest wide receivers in Madden 24. Speed isn't everything when it comes to playing wide receiver, but it certainly helps!

While Madden 24 isn't here yet, we know that previous Madden titles have always emphasised physical talent in the game engine, and that speed can create some big plays. These players are organised by outright speed, with acceleration as a tie-breaker. We don't care about OVR here, we just want the fastest WRs in Madden 24. Let's take a look at who that is.

Tyreek Hill (98 OVR)

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 99

Acceleration: 99

The Cheetah might be 29 now but he's still the fastest player in Madden 24 with a perfect 99 speed and 99 acceleration. Hill has tormented defenses for years and proved last season that he could do it without Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' magic around him.

SEE YA - Hill will burn any cornerback

With his 98 agility, 94 catching, and 92 jumping Hill is going to be incredibly hard to stop in franchise mode.

Jaylen Waddle (88 OVR)

Team: Miami Dolphins

Speed: 98

Acceleration: 97

Yeah, you read that right. The second fastest WR in Madden 24 is on the Dolphins too. Good luck! Jaylen Waddle has 98 speed and 97 acceleration in Madden 24. Miami drafted Waddle sixth overall in 2021 and he made an instant impact on their offense. Last season he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

BIG THREAT - Waddle is rapid

Like Hill, his raw speed is aided by strong secondary attributes. He has 97 agility, 96 change of direction, and 90 jumping.

Jameson Williams (79 OVR)

Team: Detroit Lions

Speed: 98

Acceleration: 95

Jameson Williams is NOT on the Miami Dolphins! Instead he's part of the Detroit Lions, having been their first-round pick in 2022 after a glittering 2021 campaign with Alabama where he racked up 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Williams spent most of the '22 season injured as he recovered from an ACL injury, and will be suspended for the first six games of 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

In Madden 24 his 98 speed and 95 acceleration will terrify defenses. He also brings 94 agility, 94 change of direction, and 85 juke move to break away in on short routes.

Quez Watkins (75 OVR)

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Speed: 97

Acceleration: 95

Quez Watkins is next on our list. The 2020 sixth-rounder is yet to make a major impact in the NFL, but with a 4.35s 40-yard dash he was always going to get high speed stats in Madden. This year he's got 97 speed and 95 acceleration.

Watkins also brings 86 agility, 85 catching, and 84 change of direction. With his low OVR he will be a good trade target in franchise mode.

Marquise Brown (84 OVR)

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Speed: 97

Acceleration: 94

#5 on our list is a familiar face, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown. The 25th overall pick in 2019, Brown didn't really gel with the Baltimore Ravens and ended up getting traded to the Arizona Cardinals where injury hampered his 2022 season.

FLYING HIGH - Brown has moved on but is still super fast!

In Madden 24 though, he is set to be dominant with his 97 speed and 94 acceleration. He also brings a stellar 96 agility along with 92 change of direction and 90 juke move.

Other fastest WRs in Madden 24