Madden 24 99 Club: Who will get the max rating this year?

As the new NFL season approaches it's nearly time to open the Madden 24 99 Club. Every year a handful of players get the top rating from EA in their NFL game.

With thousands of players and more stars being made across the league every season, the Madden ratings team always has a tough job when it comes to picking out the best players.

These are our picks to start Madden 24 with the highest ratings!

Madden 24 99 Club

The 99 Club was first coined for Madden 19, and only a handful of players have ever been handed the maximum OVR rating in Madden games.

But there will inevitably be a handful of them in Madden 24. So who are is likely to get through the doors of this exclusive club? Let's take a look at the most likely candidates.

Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs quarterback is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and coming off yet another amazing MVP season. With his Superman throw now added to the game there is no reason Mahomes shouldn't be part of the 99 Club this year.

Mahomes has ascended to legendary status already

He led the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) last season and is the defacto best player in the NFL until the next phenom comes along.

Justin Jefferson

Rumours are that Jefferson will be the top-rated wide receiver for Madden 24 and rightfully so. Jefferson entered the NFL in 2020 and immediately became one of the most deadly receiving weapons in football.

Jefferson has dominated defenses since he entered the NFL

He picked up 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie and that has only gone UP in every year since then. In 2022 he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,809) and catches (128) on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year. That's the kind of form that puts gets you a 99 overall in Madden.

Micah Parsons

The Cowboys versatile linebacker/edge rusher has been in the NFL for two full years and in both of those he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He's a devastating pass rusher but also possesses enough smarts and talent to play off-ball linebacker to a high level. While he only got 13.5 sacks last season, he finished #5 in Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of the season and his range of skills should give him a very high Madden overall.

Myles Garrett

Garrett has been bullying tackles and burying quarterbacks for a long time now, and few do it better in today's NFL.

Keep your eyes down field but don't forget about the rush

The Browns defensive end picked up 16 sacks in 2022 along with two force fumbles and lead the NFL in pass rush win rate.

Travis Kelce

Like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski before them, Mahomes and Travis Kelce have become the unstoppable QB-TE tandem that every defense in the league fears.

Kelce picked up 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, adding another 257 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs. The only thing that might stop Kelce getting a 99 OVR is his age, which should erode some of his physical stats.

Any other candidates?

There aren't likely to be more than five players in the 99 Club when Madden 24 arrives. However, there are plenty of players could be in consideration for it.

Perennial "best non-QB in the league" Aaron Donald has been part of the 99 Club for years, but an injury-hit 2022 probably means he won't start Madden 24 with the max rating.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who led the NFL in sacks with 18.5, could easily grab a spot in the 99 Club instead of Myles Garrett.

Offensive linemen are often overlooked by the elite tackle duo of Trent Williams and Lane Johnson would absolutely be deserving of a spot in the 99 Club.