LoL Season 14 is just a few days away, and the community excitement is through the roof. This excitement has just reached an all-time high, now that LoL announced their new champion, Smolder.

Smolder is the first real dragon to arrive at Summoner's Rift, but instead of a fierce look, he has a friendly one.

Riot Games has just released his champion teaser, which sheds some light on him. So let's take a look at it.

The most adorable dragon ever is coming to LoL

In the recently released champion teaser, we can see that despite being a dragon, Smolder is a very friendly creature. He hails from Runeterra, but we don't know where exactly, nor to which faction is he affiliated to.

However, we do know that Smolder is still a child and that his mission is a straightforward one, becoming the greatest dragon of all. But since Smolder is only a little dragon, who even gets scolded by his mom in the teaser, it's safe to say Smolder's goal is still far away.

Smolder role

Smolder will be the next ADC champion to arrive at LoL, and fans and eager to know his abilities. Well, he is a dragon, so one of them has to be breathing fire right?!

The teaser does show us him breathing fire, well kind of, he sneezed and fire came out. But other than that, Smolder's abilities are still locked away somewhere in a Riot Games vault.

Luckily for us, with a new season fast approaching, Riot Games will probably reveal all the information related to Smolder soon. Including his abilities, lore, and perhaps even his first-ever skin!

