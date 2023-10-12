All League of Legends Boyband Members Revealed

Riot Music's next major hit is just on the horizon, as they prepare to unveil a boyband during this year's most anticipated international esports event, the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship.

The hype ignited by League of Legends’ virtual K-pop girl group, KD/A, still courses through the veins of the gaming community, and Riot Games appears poised to rekindle those flames with an all-male counterpart!

Rumours about this all-male music group have been circulating since as far back as 2020. Now, it has become a hot topic once again among League of Legends fans, as some of the boyband members have recently been teased through cameos in Wild Rift and officially by the Riot Games Music Twitter (X) account.

All League of Legend boyband members revealed in official teaser

In a recent tweet by the Riot Games Music official Twitter (X) account, an image was shared under the caption "WE'RE WORKING ON IT," revealing a cluttered table with a music production app open on a laptop, a sampler, and a keyboard. To many keen fans, this image was a clear reference to their upcoming Boyband project.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

However, what piqued fans' interest the most was the notebook splayed in the middle of the table, which contained lyrics to their upcoming song and doodles of the boyband members.

There are a total of six characters in the cluster of drawings. At the bottom right you can spot a chibi-style face with side bangs and a disgruntled expression, which ardent fans recognise as Aphelios. To his left is a cartoonishly buff figure with pointed ears, unmistakably Sett.

Shortly after this post was shared, Skinspotlight confirmed the full lineup for the League of Legends "BoyBand" skin line, which includes the following six champions:

Kayn (Legendary)

Yone (+ Prestige)

Ezreal

Sett

K'Sante

Aphelios

According to a credible League of Legends leaker, LeagueOfLeaks, the popular K-pop group ATEEZX will be working with Riot Games, lending their talents to the upcoming new boyband, much like (G)I-DLE did for KD/A.

League of Legends Boyband skins release date

KD/A POPSTARS marked Riot Games' breakthrough into mainstream media, showcasing that they are more than just a gaming company. Following K/DA’s immense success, it’s not far-fetched to think that Riot has plans to introduce another Korean pop group to their universe.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Considering Riot's track record of releasing music towards the end of the year, often coinciding with Worlds, it's highly likely that the League of Legends boyband will be revealed in patch 13.22, during Worlds 2023.

Rather than holding off until 2024, it's more probable for the Boyband to debut this year. This is especially likely given that Season 2 of Arcane is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As we approach the end of this year, brace yourself for more updates about this highly-anticipated boyband, poised to leave an indelible mark on both the gaming and music scenes!