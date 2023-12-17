Get your champions the unique buffs that they deserve.

LoL released their latest 2v2v2v2 game mode, Arena, where Riot Games introduced a variety of unique augments alongside revamped items. These augments serve as special power-ups, providing champions with distinctive buffs and effects to enhance their performance in-game.

Augments offer various benefits such as additional stats and specific interactions. However, certain augments outshine others in terms of effectiveness and strength.

In this guide, we will take you through the best augments in LoL Arena.

What are the best Augments in LoL Arena?

In LoL Arena, augments are categorised into three groups, with Prismatic being the top tier, followed by Gold and Silver. Augemts are a very important part of the game, and can even dictate who wins and who loses.

click to enlarge + 4

So it's crucial you know which are the best augments in the game. This will give you an advantage over opponents, and make it much easier to rank up in Arena.

Without further ado, check out which are the seven best augments in each category!

Best silver augments

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Yahoo News Singapore

Blunt Force: Attack damage increase by 15%.

Attack damage increase by 15%. Contract Killer: Marks an enemy for increased damage and gold at the round's start.

Marks an enemy for increased damage and gold at the round's start. Erosion: Reduces enemy armour and magic resistance on each damage instance.

Reduces enemy armour and magic resistance on each damage instance. Shadow Runner: Gain movement speed after dash or blink abilities.

Gain movement speed after dash or blink abilities. Slap Around: Immobilising enemies grants bonus Attack Damage or Ability Power.

Immobilising enemies grants bonus Attack Damage or Ability Power. Sonic Boom: Deal extra damage and slow with buffs, heals, or shields.

Deal extra damage and slow with buffs, heals, or shields. Witchful Thinking: Grants 70 Ability Power, suitable for AP-heavy champions.

Best gold augments

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Mobalytics

Angel of Retribution: Heal allied champions to complete a quest, gaining 100% bonus attack speed and empowering basic attacks with 300% bonus magic damage.

Heal allied champions to complete a quest, gaining 100% bonus attack speed and empowering basic attacks with 300% bonus magic damage. Critical Healing: Heals and shields have a chance to increase in effectiveness based on critical strike chance. Additionally, gain 20% critical strike chance.

Heals and shields have a chance to increase in effectiveness based on critical strike chance. Additionally, gain 20% critical strike chance. Holy Fire: Heals and shields cause you to fire a missile at the nearest enemy champion, dealing magic damage equal to 1% percentage of their maximum health, per second.

Heals and shields cause you to fire a missile at the nearest enemy champion, dealing magic damage equal to 1% percentage of their maximum health, per second. It’s Killing Time: Casting your ultimate applies a damage-storing mark to enemy champions, detonating after a delay to deal damage.

Casting your ultimate applies a damage-storing mark to enemy champions, detonating after a delay to deal damage. Magic Missile: Dealing damage to an enemy with an active ability fires missiles, dealing true damage based on the target's maximum health.

Dealing damage to an enemy with an active ability fires missiles, dealing true damage based on the target's maximum health. Outlaw’s Grit: Casting an ability with a dash or blink grants bonus armor and magic resistance, stacking up to 60 bonus resistances.

Casting an ability with a dash or blink grants bonus armor and magic resistance, stacking up to 60 bonus resistances. Phenomenal Evil: Ability hits grant 2 ability power, additional 40 if it's the second augment.

Best prismatic augments

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Top Movies

Center of the Universe: Orbits three Stars, dealing magic damage on contact.

Orbits three Stars, dealing magic damage on contact. Draw Your Sword: Turn into a melee user with attack range of 200 and boosted attack speed, damage, health, movement speed, and life steal.

Turn into a melee user with attack range of 200 and boosted attack speed, damage, health, movement speed, and life steal. Giant Slayer: Become tiny, gain bonus movement speed, and deal extra damage to larger champions.

Become tiny, gain bonus movement speed, and deal extra damage to larger champions. Goliath: Become large, gaining health and Adaptive Force.

Become large, gaining health and Adaptive Force. Jeweled Gauntlet: Abilities can critically strike, with additional critical chance scaling with AP.

Abilities can critically strike, with additional critical chance scaling with AP. Nesting Doll: Grants two extra revives upon fatal damage.

Grants two extra revives upon fatal damage. Spellwake: Abilities leave trails, detonating for magic damage.

That's all for our guide on the best augments in LoL Arena. We hope this guide was helpful and answered all of your questions about augments in Arena.

LoL Arena: How the ranked system works | LoL Arena: How to rank up | LoL Arena Meta: How you should play if you want to win! | LoL Arena Tier List: Dominate Arena with these champions.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.