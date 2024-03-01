How to Fix the Unknown Player Error

Fix the error in a few steps.

League of Legends users might encounter the Unknown Player error when attempting to log in. This error, which is often due to connectivity problems, hinders the client from loading the interface correctly.

If you come across this issue while launching the League of Legends client, there are several simple solutions you can try.

Here is a comprehensive guide on resolving the Unknown Player error in League of Legends.

Unknown Player Error

Upon logging into League of Legends, players may encounter an error that hinders the loading of their profile and results in the appearance of "Unknown Player" instead of their usual Summoner Name.

This error is primarily caused by connectivity problems, which restrict players from accessing their accounts or joining game queues.

How to Fix Unknown Player Error in League of Legends

Prior to troubleshooting the Unknown Player error in League, it is recommended to verify your internet connection. This error may be caused by problems with your Wi-Fi router. Attempt to resolve this issue by resetting your modem - power it off for 10 seconds and then power it back on.

Additionally, unplug and plug back in your router after 10 seconds. Restart your computer and proceed to launch the game to check if the problem persists. If the error persists, consider resolving it by flushing your DNS cache or adjusting your DNS server settings to alternative servers.

click to enlarge Unknown Player Error

To flush your DNS cache, follow these steps:

While on the desktop, press the Windows Key and type CMD.

Type ipconfig /flushdns in the command prompt and press the Enter/Return key on your keyboard.

Close the command prompt and attempt to make a connection.

To verify your network configuration, access the Run dialog on Windows by typing Firewall.cpl. Disable any proxies that might disrupt the login module.

Additionally, ensure that you update or create exceptions for League of Legends in your security programs. Lastly, attempt to resolve any software conflicts by closing background applications.

If you are encountering any further errors, please submit a ticket through League of Legends Support. In your ticket, provide a detailed explanation of the issues you are facing and the solutions you have attempted using the repair tool.

To assist Riot support in better understanding the problem, make sure to select the 'Gather System & LoL Logs' option in the Hextech Repair Tool and attach the .zip folder generated by the tool to your ticket.

This concludes all the necessary information for resolving the Unknown Player error in League of Legends.

