Every League of Legends Champions in Arcane

Arcane is an animated TV series inspired by a video game that has executed its concept perfectly. The show is based on Riot Games' League of Legends and was launched on Netflix in 2021, captivating the audience's attention instantly.

The animated series has an excellent storyline that delves deep into the lore of League, exploring it like never before. In 2024, we're only a few months away from the next chapter of this adventure as Season Two is set to launch later this year.

If you're a fan of the show or new to it, you will be interested to know whether your favourite League champions have appeared. We've got you covered with a complete list of all the champions that have appeared so far, and we also have some theories about who may show up in the future.

LoL champions in Arcane Season One

All LoL champions in Arcane Act One

In Arcane, the first act is all about introducing the main characters of the show while also featuring a few sneaky cameos for eagle-eyed viewers. During this part of the show, Jinx, Vi, and Ekko are shown as children, and these three episodes provide insight into how they grow up to be the characters we see later in the series.

Jinx

Vi

Ekko

Jayce

Viktor

Heimerdinger

Caitlyn

Ryze

Singed

All League champions in Arcane Act Two

Arcane Act Two takes place years after Act One and features many of the League characters in their typical forms. During this season, Jayce and Viktor continue to study Hextech, while the tension between Piltover and Zaun continues to mount.

Jinx

Vi

Ekko

Jayce

Viktor

Heimerdinger

Caitlyn

Singed

Teemo?

Almost all of the original characters return in this act, but if you keep your eyes open, you'll even catch a cameo of one Yordle hero, be it on paper instead of in person.

All League champions in Arcane Act Three

Act Three of Arcane brings the violent conclusion to the show's first season as the war between Piltover and Zaun looks all but certain to kick off. Meanwhile, beneath the Undercity, experiments are brewing that could mean even more LoL champions making their debut.

Jinx

Vi

Caitlyn

Viktor

Jayce

Ekko

Heimerdinger

Singed

Warwick

It seems that most of the characters in the upcoming episode of Arcane are returning characters from previous episodes. However, if you pay close attention at the end of the episode, you may catch a glimpse of what is coming next.

LoL champions in Arcane Season Two

As for Arcane Season Two, only a few characters have been confirmed so far. The most significant one is Warwick, the werewolf champion, as revealed in a new teaser for the series. We can also expect most, if not all, of the characters from the first season to return, along with some new faces.

Warwick

Singed

Jinx

Vi

With the brewing war, it is highly likely that Darius or any of the other Noxian champions could appear in the next season of Arcane. However, we might see other champions from Zuan, with the most probable ones being more of Singed's experiments like Blitzcrank. We could even see Orianna if she is truly found to be Singed's daughter, as speculated.

