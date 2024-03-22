Genshin Impact Fans are Shipping Arlecchino and Columbina

What's the deal with Arlecchino and Columbina?

Genshin Impact fans all over the world are shipping Arlecchino and Columbina, and while we think they look cute together, the question remains. What exactly is it about these two that fuels the desire to see them together?

Arlecchino and Columbina are both Fatui Harbingers, codenamed “The Knave” and the “Damselette” respectively, and neither of them is a playable character yet. However, Arlecchino is rumored to release with Genshin Impact version 4.6, while Columbina may be released in the future.

Why do fans ship Arlecchino and Columbina?

The shipping of Arlecchino and Columbina in the Genshin Impact universe has traction among fans for several reasons, despite the absence of any confirmed canon relationships by HoYoverse. While it's important to note that these pairings are based on fan speculation and interpretation, they have sparked significant interest and discussion within the community.

Of course, don't forget that fans often ship characters regardless of canonical evidence. This is a common practice in many fandoms, allowing fans to explore potential relationships between characters based on their interactions, personalities, and chemistry—all in the safe space of their fandom.

One reason is that the idea of the Fatui Harbingers, initially thought to be evil, to have a human side. Two characters being involved romantically appeals to some fans. Also, two powerful figures in the Fatui forming a secret relationship definitely has a charm. Apart from the forbidden romance aspect of it all, it's nice to know that they get along.

Columbina is sometimes referred to as a housemaid and Arlecchino as a servant (known as The Knave), and that serves to further fuel romantic fantasies.

If you're interested in more lore, here's a delightful fact: both Arlecchino and Columbina's aliases are derived from commedia dell'arte, which is a traditional Italian masked pantomime theater. The stock character of "Arlecchino" (better known as "Harlequin") is a cunning servant who often outsmarts his master in pursuit of his love interest, "Columbina"!

The visual aesthetics associated with Arlecchino and Columbina also contribute to their popularity as a shipped pair. Arlecchino's androgynous appearance and Columbina's elegant demeanor create a striking contrast that resonates with fans.

Within the queer community, the potential for Arlecchino and Columbina to represent a WLW (women-loving women) ship is valued and celebrated by many fans.

There's a lot of fanart depicting Arlecchino and Columbina together on platforms like X/Twitter—surely you have come across those? These fan creations often invite more interest and speculation surrounding their relationship, and lead more people into playing Genshin Impact. It's a win-win.

