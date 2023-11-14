When Is Fortnite OG Season 7 Coming Out?

Fortnite enthusiasts are in for yet another nostalgic treat with Fortnite OG season 7, offering another throwback to the Chapter 1 map experience. With revisited vehicles, loot pools, points of interest and much more, there is a lot to look forward to.

As the anticipation builds as Season 7 approaches, this guide is here to provide gamers with precise details on when to expect its commencement. Read on to find out more.

When Does Season 7 Fortnite OG Start?

Fortnite enthusiasts can mark their calendars for an exciting blast from the past as Epic Games gears up to reintroduce the OG Season 7 on 16 November. Despite the recent addition of the Driftboard in the previous content patch, reminiscent of Chapter 1 Season 7, players found themselves in the midst of the Season 6 equivalent stage.

The highly anticipated v27.10 hotfix is set to drop on Thursday, with the update scheduled to go live at 9 AM ET, coinciding with the daily quests renewal time. Season 7's return won't be the only nostalgic trip, as players can also indulge in content harking back to the days of Season 8. Brace yourselves for a journey down Fortnite's memory lane as the OG Season 7 & 8 make a triumphant comeback.

What To Expect From Fortnite OG Season 7

Get ready for an exciting ride as Fortnite OG Season 7 approaches with a promise of thrilling additions and transformations on the map.

New Weapons

Scheduled for the second patch within the Fortnite Season OG timeline, this upcoming update builds upon the momentum of the first patch, which saw the vaulting of Season 5 items to usher in the Season 6 vibe. However, the excitement doesn't stop there. The upcoming Season 7 and 8 patch is ready to unveil a load of enhancements, by unvaulting items and points of interest (POIs).

Running from Thursday 16 to Thursday 23 Nov, this dynamic duo of seasons is set to deliver significant map changes, including the emergence of a snow biome and captivating pirate-themed points of interest.

New Mobility

Get ready to navigate the terrain with the Pirate Cannon and X-4 Stormwing, offering unique and speedy traversal methods. Furthermore, anticipate encountering an array of items, from the exciting Buried Treasure and Poison Dart Trap to the Minigun, Quad Launcher, and Flint-Knock Pistol, alongside the Glider Redeploy. Stay tuned as we cover more when chapter 4 season 5 comes to an end!