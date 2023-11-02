The new Fortnite season is already here, and you may be asking yourself, when does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 end?

Fortnite seasons, including the recent Chapter 4, usually last for about 70 - 110 days. These seasons introduce fresh narratives, skins, weapons, and in-game events, keeping the gameplay engaging and dynamic.

Epic Games often provides an in-game countdown, and various events signal the season's conclusion, so keep up-to-date on RealSport101 to stay in the loop. As each season concludes, players can look forward to a new Battle Pass with exclusive rewards and exciting changes to the game's storyline and map.

If you're wondering when this action-packed season will come to a close, and when it will start, keep on reading.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 End?

So, when does Fortnite chapter 4 season 5 end? While the precise end date may vary slightly, it's generally safe to assume it will typically last around 10 weeks, which translates to approximately 70 days from its initial release. So, we expect Chapter 4 Season 5 to end around January - February 2024.

When we consider the average durations of previous seasons, Chapter 1 had an average length of 72 days, while Chapter 2 had a longer average duration of 97 days.

Chapter 3, on the other hand, had an average duration of approximately 90.5 days. As for Chapter 4, it is still ongoing, and with four seasons having confirmed run times, the current average stands at about 83.5 days. So, it's possible that Season 5 will end a little later than expected.

The exact duration of Chapter 4 Season 5 is yet to be confirmed. we will update the article with that information as soon as it's available.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Start?

The ever-ambitious Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG season started on Friday, November 3, 2023. It has captivated a lot of players to return to the game, with over 3.5 million players currently playing the title.

It provides players with a blast of the past since the map reverted to a variation of the original Fortnite map from Chapter 1, including a similar loot pool.