Although it’s not yet officially announced, the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration is around the corner. Thanks to leaks, data mines, and hints from Epic, we managed to collect a lot of information about the upcoming collaboration. In this piece, we will reveal it all for you.

Table of contents What Is the Lego x Fortnite Collaboration? Fortnite x LEGO release date Will there be LEGO Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite Battle Royale? Are there physical Fortnite LEGO sets?

Now, let’s have a look at the Fortnite x LEGO crossover and see all the details.

What Is the Lego x Fortnite Collaboration?

In April 2022, the LEGO Group and Epic Games announced a long-term partnership to build an immersive, creatively inspiring, and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages. However, the iconic bricks and Minifigures have not yet made an appearance in Fortnite.

Leaks over the past few months suggest that the collaboration is likely to be a permanent mode within Fortnite, inspired by Minecraft and Lego Worlds. Fortnite Creative data miner BeastFNCreative has revealed that players will have the ability to build using Lego bricks, craft weapons like the Stud Gun, battle enemies, and explore a world made entirely of Lego. It is also believed that the collaboration is linked to recent age-rating restrictions.

Here’s a complete list of everything we know about Fortnite x LEGO from Beast’s data mining:

Players play as a Minifigure

Many emotes have been redesigned to work on Minifigures

Players can build freely using Lego bricks, though there are multiple presets for quick building

Catapults around the map will launch players far distances

Players can sleep in beds to skip from night to day and restore HP

Players can mine ores and props and use them for crafting

There are multiple biomes, weather effects, and ambience sounds

Chests can be used to store items

Players can build their own ziplines

Most objects are made from Lego bricks, which can be collected for building when destroyed

Camps serve as home bases and can be permanently marked on the map

Players can display emotions such as happy, sad, angry, laughing, etc.

There are vendor NPCs that sell items, as well as NPC enemies

Running, sliding, swimming, flying, and even gliding are all featured

Confirmed items:

Stud Gun

Workbenches

Beds

Fences

Catapults

Ziplines

Trinkets/Potions

Fortnite x LEGO release date

There is no official release date set yet, but the Fortnite x LEGO crossover is expected to be released on 7 December 2023.

Will there be LEGO Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite Battle Royale?

For now, there is no confirmation about this. However, the Lego-themed cosmetics or skins for Fortnite Battle Royale will probably be included once the collaboration comes out.

Are there physical Fortnite LEGO sets?

According to various rumours and leaks, we can expect real-world Fortnite LEGO sets in early 2024.

