Although it’s not yet officially announced, the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration is around the corner. Thanks to leaks, data mines, and hints from Epic, we managed to collect a lot of information about the upcoming collaboration. In this piece, we will reveal it all for you.
Now, let’s have a look at the Fortnite x LEGO crossover and see all the details.
What Is the Lego x Fortnite Collaboration?
In April 2022, the LEGO Group and Epic Games announced a long-term partnership to build an immersive, creatively inspiring, and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages. However, the iconic bricks and Minifigures have not yet made an appearance in Fortnite.
Leaks over the past few months suggest that the collaboration is likely to be a permanent mode within Fortnite, inspired by Minecraft and Lego Worlds. Fortnite Creative data miner BeastFNCreative has revealed that players will have the ability to build using Lego bricks, craft weapons like the Stud Gun, battle enemies, and explore a world made entirely of Lego. It is also believed that the collaboration is linked to recent age-rating restrictions.
Here’s a complete list of everything we know about Fortnite x LEGO from Beast’s data mining:
- Players play as a Minifigure
- Many emotes have been redesigned to work on Minifigures
- Players can build freely using Lego bricks, though there are multiple presets for quick building
- Catapults around the map will launch players far distances
- Players can sleep in beds to skip from night to day and restore HP
- Players can mine ores and props and use them for crafting
- There are multiple biomes, weather effects, and ambience sounds
- Chests can be used to store items
- Players can build their own ziplines
- Most objects are made from Lego bricks, which can be collected for building when destroyed
- Camps serve as home bases and can be permanently marked on the map
- Players can display emotions such as happy, sad, angry, laughing, etc.
- There are vendor NPCs that sell items, as well as NPC enemies
- Running, sliding, swimming, flying, and even gliding are all featured
- Confirmed items:
- Stud Gun
- Workbenches
- Beds
- Fences
- Catapults
- Ziplines
- Trinkets/Potions
Fortnite x LEGO release date
There is no official release date set yet, but the Fortnite x LEGO crossover is expected to be released on 7 December 2023.
Will there be LEGO Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite Battle Royale?
For now, there is no confirmation about this. However, the Lego-themed cosmetics or skins for Fortnite Battle Royale will probably be included once the collaboration comes out.
Are there physical Fortnite LEGO sets?
According to various rumours and leaks, we can expect real-world Fortnite LEGO sets in early 2024.
