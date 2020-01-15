header decal
15 Jan 2020

Fortnite: Patch V11.40 - Full Patch Notes!

A new Fortnite patch is finally here! The new changes to weapons is set to change everything...

Side Grading

Leaked Cosmetics!

Heavy AR

Full Patch Notes

Finally! Epic Games has released another Fortnite patch ahead of the beginning of another set of weekly Cash Cups.

This is the first update since V11.30 which was over a month ago, so it is the longest Epic Games has gone without updating Fortnite.

Fans are rejoicing all over the world over the prospect of some brand new content.

There are some pretty exciting additions in this update so let's go over everything we know from patch V11.40!

Side Grading

SIDEMAN - This feature will change the way weapons work in-game!

This new feature is similar to how the upgrade stations work, before players were only being able to upgrade the same weapon to a higher rarity.

Now, there will be a feature called "sidegrading", this will allow players to upgrade weapons to the other weapon variant. For instance, you will be able to upgrade a Tactical Shotgun to a Pump Shotgun!

Leaked Cosmetics!

LEAKS - Some of the skins we could see return

According to Fortnite data miner @HYPEX, these are all the added cosmetic items during patch V11.40!

Heavy AR

AR - Bring it back!

The classical AK has been in the game files for around two months now, so it is nice to see we are finally going to be able to use it.

Full damage statistics are not available right now, but be sure to check back soon!

Full Patch Notes

SHOWTIME - Is there going to be another Fortnite concert!

Here are the current confirmed features for the patch notes...

The following information has been confirmed to be in v11.40 via the official Fortnite Trello page.

The full patch notes will be posted here once they get released!

GENERAL

  • Fixed issue causing players on console to get stuck and not be able to progress through the gifting process if they do not have 2-Factor Authentication.

BATTLE ROYALE

  • Fixed issue causing players' Star Wars Legacy entries to have disappeared.
  • Fixed issue causing 'F' key to not allow proper movement after direction is remapped from a non-'F' key.
  • Falling into a Hideout (haybale, dumpster, port-a-potty) while holding a Sniper Rifle no longer causes the crosshairs to disappear.

CREATIVE MODE

  • Fixed issue causing Featured Island portals to not work correctly.
  • Bandage Bazooka now respects the infinite ammo and reload settings applied by a game.

MOBILE

  • Fixed issue causing players to become stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.
