Fortnite: How to Turn Off The Ammo Indicator

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 has been in full swing for almost two months now, since the release of the long-awaited season players all over the world are exploring the brand new map for the first time.

A new reticle was added to the POV of the player sometime during the last major Fortnite update.

At first, this can catch some players by surprise as was not detailed and kind of unexpected.

If you are in this boat we will detail how to change it so you won't see the ammo indicator anymore!

In-Game

One of the strangest things about this new reticle is that you can only turn it on/off during a match.

You think Epic Games would have a setting for it outside of the game but here we go.

Once you are loaded into a match of Fortnite, it does not matter what specific game mode you are in.

You are going to want to open up your settings tab, from there head over to the HUD bar along the top side of the settings menu.

Once you are in the HUD section, find the option that says "reticle" and boom, turn that ammo indicator off and there you go!

An easy way to fix one of the more annoying additions to Fortnite in quite some time now.

Risky Reels Event?

Fortnite Chapter 2 or Season 11 is finally here! With a brand new map!

There are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 2, including the next phase of the Fortnite Champion Series.

Since the season has been extended for another two months for an unknown reason, we are almost at that point in time where we would normally get some kind of in-game event.

Luckily for us, we have some more details that were uncovered today due to a quick patch and they could lead to a bigger event!

Leaked Final Version

For those who are unaware, there has been some minor development going on with Risky Reels over the last few updates.

Flashing back to the old Fortnite map, Risky was the unfortunate spot that was replaced in favor of The Block; now, it seems as there could be another major change coming.

With trucks being seen making their way into Risky Reels with what we can assume is building materials, this can only mean one thing.

Something is about to be built on top of or attached to Risky Reels and thankfully due to Fortnite data miners, we already have a look at what the finished product will look like.

Fortnite data miner @Lucas7Yoshi who is highly regarded within the Fortnite community for his trustworthy leaks has unveiled what the final project may be.