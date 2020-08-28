Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Item Shop: New Skins and More – August 27, 2020

With the release of the brand new season, there is also an exciting item shop! Here it is

Chapter 2 Season 4 is now out worldwide for players!

The new Marvel-themed season is gearing up to be the best in Chapter 2 already.

With the new season also means a brand new item shop.

Check it out below

Item Shop

iFireMonkey posted the item shop for the first day of Chapter 2 Season 4!

NICE – Will you be buying anything?

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Get All Mythic Weapons