Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Item Shop: New Skins and More – August 27, 2020

With the release of the brand new season, there is also an exciting item shop! Here it is

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Aug 28, 2020
FN Item Shop

Chapter 2 Season 4 is now out worldwide for players!

The new Marvel-themed season is gearing up to be the best in Chapter 2 already.

With the new season also means a brand new item shop.

Check it out below

Item Shop

iFireMonkey posted the item shop for the first day of Chapter 2 Season 4!

FN Item Shop 1
NICE – Will you be buying anything?

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

