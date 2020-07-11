Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week Five Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

It seems like this season is flying by and players cannot wait to get their hands on this week’s set of challenges.

We are now coming up on the fifth week of challenges for Season 13, although it still feels like the season just started!

As always, these challenges are vastly different than last week but with some similarities.

Let’s take a closer look!

Full Challenges

It appears Epic is following the same model that they used since the beginning of Chapter 2.

Each week of challenges will offer something different from the last, and we will get new challenges every week until the season ends.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner @iFireMonkey we are already able to view next week’s batch of challenges.

Check them out below!

NICE - Sounds like easy XP!

Rewards

Do not fear, Epic is not going to let you complete all of these challenges for nothing.

Players will be able to earn around 35,000 XP for completing each challenge, as well we can expect other rewards.

How To

Be sure to check back later in the week for most in-depth guides for some of the tricker challenges for week five!

