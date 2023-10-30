Football Manager enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the latest edition of the game, which is set to arrive in just a week. In order to assist our users in getting the most out of Football Manager 2024, we have crafted a series of guides that cover the best players for each position. In this particular guide, we will outline the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.
It is important to note that we have not included the most exceptional attacking midfielders in the world in this list. Rather, we have selected players who provide the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you will not find names like Phil Foden, Martin Ødegaard, or Jamal Musiala on this list.
If you are interested in discovering the fastest players in FM24, we also suggest you check out our Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. Without further ado, let us dive into the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.
Best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024
After the best defensive midfielders and best central midfielders, we got to the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. The key attributes for AMC are vision, dribbling, passing, technique, teamwork, off the ball movement, flair, decision-making, composure, anticipation, and agility.
Paulo Dybala
Passing: 17
Technique: 19
Dribbling: 17
Without a doubt, Paulo Dybala is the best possible option on this list because he has an outrageous release clause at AS Roma. Namely, the Argentinean’s release clause is £17.25m for Serie A clubs and just £10.25m for foreign teams! We don’t have to say much about Dybala and his qualities, you, can’t make a mistake with him.
Dani Olmo
Passing: 16
Technique: 17
Dribbling: 17
Olmo's has a £51m release clause, which is not cheap, but given his skillset and the fact he’s 25 – it makes sense. Olmo has numerous excellent attributes, such as First Touch (17), Flair (17), Vision (17), Composure (16), and Off the Ball (15).
Xavi Simons
Passing: 15
Technique: 16
Dribbling: 14
Simons is only 20 and he has a potential to become a superstar. For around £40m, he’s one of the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. Current top attributes include Determination (17), First Touch (16), Flair (16), and Vision (15). Of course, these will only get higher in the coming years.
Óliver
Passing: 15
Technique: 17
Dribbling: 14
Sevilla are in a big financial trouble and they are willing to listen to offers for every player. Óliver is a creative AMC who has the ability to connect strikers with the ball, and will cost only £15.25m. Vision (17), First Touch (15), Composure (15), and Flair (15) make him a solid option.
Pedro Gonçalves
Passing: 14
Technique: 16
Dribbling: 15
Sporting value Gonçalves at £31m, which is a great value for one of the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024 because he also can score, thanks to 16 Finishing. Also, there are Anticipation (16), First Touch (15), Vision (15), and Off the Ball (15).
More attacking midfielders to sign in FM24
|Player Name
|Club
|Passing
|Technique
|Dribbling
|Brais Méndez
|Real Sociedad
|15
|15
|13
|Ricardo Horta
|Braga
|13
|16
|16
|Denis Suárez
|Villarreal
|16
|16
|15
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|15
|14
|13
|Martin Baturina
|Dinamo Zagreb
|14
|15
|16
|Josué
|Legia
|18
|16
|17
|Bilal El Khannouss
|KRC Genk
|15
|13
|13
|Donny van de Beek
|Manchester United
|15
|15
|13
|Pizzi
|Braga
|15
|16
|14
|Alexey Miranchuk
|Atalanta
|15
|16
|15
|José Carlos Lazo
|Espanyol
|12
|16
|15
|Ryan Gauld
|Vancouver
|15
|16
|15
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville
|14
|16
|15
|Talisca
|Al-Nassr (KSA)
|14
|16
|15
|Facundo Torres
|Orlando City
|13
|15
|15
