Football Manager enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the latest edition of the game, which is set to arrive in just a week. In order to assist our users in getting the most out of Football Manager 2024, we have crafted a series of guides that cover the best players for each position. In this particular guide, we will outline the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

It is important to note that we have not included the most exceptional attacking midfielders in the world in this list. Rather, we have selected players who provide the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you will not find names like Phil Foden, Martin Ødegaard, or Jamal Musiala on this list.

If you are interested in discovering the fastest players in FM24, we also suggest you check out our Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. Without further ado, let us dive into the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024

After the best defensive midfielders and best central midfielders, we got to the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. The key attributes for AMC are vision, dribbling, passing, technique, teamwork, off the ball movement, flair, decision-making, composure, anticipation, and agility.

Paulo Dybala

Passing: 17

Technique: 19

Dribbling: 17

click to enlarge + 2 Paulo Dybala in FM24

Without a doubt, Paulo Dybala is the best possible option on this list because he has an outrageous release clause at AS Roma. Namely, the Argentinean’s release clause is £17.25m for Serie A clubs and just £10.25m for foreign teams! We don’t have to say much about Dybala and his qualities, you, can’t make a mistake with him.

Dani Olmo

Passing: 16

Technique: 17

Dribbling: 17

click to enlarge + 2 Dani Olmo in FM24

Olmo's has a £51m release clause, which is not cheap, but given his skillset and the fact he’s 25 – it makes sense. Olmo has numerous excellent attributes, such as First Touch (17), Flair (17), Vision (17), Composure (16), and Off the Ball (15).

Xavi Simons

Passing: 15

Technique: 16

Dribbling: 14

Simons is only 20 and he has a potential to become a superstar. For around £40m, he’s one of the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. Current top attributes include Determination (17), First Touch (16), Flair (16), and Vision (15). Of course, these will only get higher in the coming years.

Óliver

Passing: 15

Technique: 17

Dribbling: 14

Sevilla are in a big financial trouble and they are willing to listen to offers for every player. Óliver is a creative AMC who has the ability to connect strikers with the ball, and will cost only £15.25m. Vision (17), First Touch (15), Composure (15), and Flair (15) make him a solid option.

Pedro Gonçalves

Passing: 14

Technique: 16

Dribbling: 15

Sporting value Gonçalves at £31m, which is a great value for one of the best attacking midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024 because he also can score, thanks to 16 Finishing. Also, there are Anticipation (16), First Touch (15), Vision (15), and Off the Ball (15).

More attacking midfielders to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Passing Technique Dribbling Brais Méndez Real Sociedad 15 15 13 Ricardo Horta Braga 13 16 16 Denis Suárez Villarreal 16 16 15 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 15 14 13 Martin Baturina Dinamo Zagreb 14 15 16 Josué Legia 18 16 17 Bilal El Khannouss KRC Genk 15 13 13 Donny van de Beek Manchester United 15 15 13 Pizzi Braga 15 16 14 Alexey Miranchuk Atalanta 15 16 15 José Carlos Lazo Espanyol 12 16 15 Ryan Gauld Vancouver 15 16 15 Hany Mukhtar Nashville 14 16 15 Talisca Al-Nassr (KSA) 14 16 15 Facundo Torres Orlando City 13 15 15

For more FM24 guides and news, check out RealSport101.