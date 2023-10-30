Only a week to go before Football Manager fans can get the latest edition of the game and start a new save in FM24. We are trying to get you close to the game as much as possible through our guides that cover the best players for each position. In this one, we give you the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

The best defensive midfielders in the world are not included here. Instead, we offer the ones with the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. This means you won't see names like Rodri, Declan Rice, or Joshua Kimmich on this list.

Best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024

The defensive midfielder position is a complicated one because there are numerous roles in the position, such as a Ball Winning Midfielder, Anchor, Half Back, Regista, Roaming Playmaker, Deep Lying Playmaker, and Segundo Volante.

However, if your player possesses a strong foundation of passing, tackling, work rate, stamina, positioning, and decision-making, then they should suit most roles.

Kalvin Phillips

Tackling: 16

Marking: 13

Passing: 15

Phillips is desperate for playing time, which he doesn’t get at Manchester City. Although one of the most expensive players on this list at £44m, Phillips is a great ball-wining midfielder with 17 Work Rate and 16 Determination. His mental attributes are fantastic.

Bryan Cristante

Tackling: 15

Marking: 12

Passing: 16

Cristante is easily the most complete and one of the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. A good technician (16), excellent in the air with 17 Heading and 16 Jumping Reach, Cristante is also dangerous from a distance with 16 Long Shots. He’ll cost around £32m.

Xaver Schlager

Tackling: 16

Marking: 13

Passing: 15

Schlager is a versatile defensive midfielder who doesn’t get tired with 16 Stamina and 16 Natural Fitness. His other strong attributes are Determination (17), Work Rate (17), Teamwork (16), Concentration (16), Bravery (16), and Aggression (16). Schlager also offers plenty of 14s and 15s, and all this for around £30m.

Ali Al Musrati

Tackling: 14

Marking: 13

Passing: 16

Al Musrati has a release clause of £25.5m, which is an excellent value for money. He is a tall DM (193 CM) with strong mental traits, such as Composure (17), Concentration (16), Positioning (16), and Vision (16).

Guido Rodríguez

Tackling: 18

Marking: 14

Passing: 14

The most expensive player on the list at £54m asking price, Guido Rodríguez is also the best tackler on it. Not only he is a defensive monster, but Guido is also a good passer (14) with a solid first touch (15). Additionally, his impressive Positioning (18), Teamwork (17), Work rate (16), Determination (16), and Anticipation (16) make him one of the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

More defensive midfielders to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Tackling Marking Passing Florentino Luís Benfica 18 14 13 Wílmar Barrios Zenit 15 18 13 Atakan Karazor VfB Stuttgart 15 13 15 Salis Abdul Samed RC Lens 15 14 14 Rolando Mandragora Fiorentina 14 12 15 Marten de Roon Atalanta 17 14 13 Pathé Ciss Rayo Vallecano 15 13 13 Claudio Baeza Toluca 14 15 15 Lucas Romero León 14 15 12 Josip Mišić Dinamo Zagreb 16 10 17 Kristijan Belić Partizan 14 13 12 Pedro Aquino Santos Laguna 14 15 15 Federico Redondo Argentinos 12 12 15 Gabriel Moscardo Corinthians 12 14 12 Lucas Torró Osasuna 16 12 13

