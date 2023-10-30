Only a week to go before Football Manager fans can get the latest edition of the game and start a new save in FM24. We are trying to get you close to the game as much as possible through our guides that cover the best players for each position. In this one, we give you the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.
The best defensive midfielders in the world are not included here. Instead, we offer the ones with the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. This means you won't see names like Rodri, Declan Rice, or Joshua Kimmich on this list.
Best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024
The defensive midfielder position is a complicated one because there are numerous roles in the position, such as a Ball Winning Midfielder, Anchor, Half Back, Regista, Roaming Playmaker, Deep Lying Playmaker, and Segundo Volante.
However, if your player possesses a strong foundation of passing, tackling, work rate, stamina, positioning, and decision-making, then they should suit most roles.
Kalvin Phillips
Tackling: 16
Marking: 13
Passing: 15
Phillips is desperate for playing time, which he doesn’t get at Manchester City. Although one of the most expensive players on this list at £44m, Phillips is a great ball-wining midfielder with 17 Work Rate and 16 Determination. His mental attributes are fantastic.
Bryan Cristante
Tackling: 15
Marking: 12
Passing: 16
Cristante is easily the most complete and one of the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. A good technician (16), excellent in the air with 17 Heading and 16 Jumping Reach, Cristante is also dangerous from a distance with 16 Long Shots. He’ll cost around £32m.
Xaver Schlager
Tackling: 16
Marking: 13
Passing: 15
Schlager is a versatile defensive midfielder who doesn’t get tired with 16 Stamina and 16 Natural Fitness. His other strong attributes are Determination (17), Work Rate (17), Teamwork (16), Concentration (16), Bravery (16), and Aggression (16). Schlager also offers plenty of 14s and 15s, and all this for around £30m.
Ali Al Musrati
Tackling: 14
Marking: 13
Passing: 16
Al Musrati has a release clause of £25.5m, which is an excellent value for money. He is a tall DM (193 CM) with strong mental traits, such as Composure (17), Concentration (16), Positioning (16), and Vision (16).
Guido Rodríguez
Tackling: 18
Marking: 14
Passing: 14
The most expensive player on the list at £54m asking price, Guido Rodríguez is also the best tackler on it. Not only he is a defensive monster, but Guido is also a good passer (14) with a solid first touch (15). Additionally, his impressive Positioning (18), Teamwork (17), Work rate (16), Determination (16), and Anticipation (16) make him one of the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.
More defensive midfielders to sign in FM24
|Player Name
|Club
|Tackling
|Marking
|Passing
|Florentino Luís
|Benfica
|18
|14
|13
|Wílmar Barrios
|Zenit
|15
|18
|13
|Atakan Karazor
|VfB Stuttgart
|15
|13
|15
|Salis Abdul Samed
|RC Lens
|15
|14
|14
|Rolando Mandragora
|Fiorentina
|14
|12
|15
|Marten de Roon
|Atalanta
|17
|14
|13
|Pathé Ciss
|Rayo Vallecano
|15
|13
|13
|Claudio Baeza
|Toluca
|14
|15
|15
|Lucas Romero
|León
|14
|15
|12
|Josip Mišić
|Dinamo Zagreb
|16
|10
|17
|Kristijan Belić
|Partizan
|14
|13
|12
|Pedro Aquino
|Santos Laguna
|14
|15
|15
|Federico Redondo
|Argentinos
|12
|12
|15
|Gabriel Moscardo
|Corinthians
|12
|14
|12
|Lucas Torró
|Osasuna
|16
|12
|13
