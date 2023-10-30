Football Manager fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the game to arrive in just a week. To help our users get the most out of Football Manager 2024, we have created a series of guides covering the best players for each position. In this guide, we will be covering the best central midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Please note that we have not included the best central midfielders in the world in this list. Instead, we have chosen players who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. This means that you will not see names like Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham, or Frenkie de Jong on this list.

If you're interested in discovering the fastest players in FM24, we also recommend checking out our Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best central midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Best central midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024

We already covered the best defensive midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024, when we focused on such attributes as tackling, marking, and passing. Here, we will highlight passing, technique, and first touch.

Lazar Samardžić

Passing: 15

Technique: 16

First Touch: 16

After his failed move to Inter last summer, Samardžić’s price of around £40m can attract many clubs. You should move for a 21-year-old who is a fantastic playmaker and has a cannon in his left foot. With 16 Long Shots, 16 Dribbling, 16 Vision, and 16 Flair, Lazar is one of the best central midfielders to sign in Football Manager 2024. Also, he is a set-piece specialist.

Javi Guerra

Passing: 14

Technique: 15

First Touch: 15

Another CM for the future, Guerra is similar to Jude Bellingham. He’s pretty athletic, quite big, a multi-faceted player with a well-balanced mindset. You’d have to brank a bank to sign him from Valencia, but around £50m should be enough. Still not a lot for a 20-year-old with a great potential.

Adrien Rabiot

Passing: 16

Technique: 15

First Touch: 15

Given that Rabiot’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, you can get him for £31m at the start of your save. For a well-rounded player with excellent physical traits such as Stamina (18), Strength (17), Pace (16), and Balance (16), that’s not much.

Rodrigo De Paul

Passing: 15

Technique: 15

First Touch: 15

click to enlarge + 2 Rodrigo De Paul in FM24

Another do-it-all player, De Paul has a release clause of £69m, but you can acquire him for £46m. Atletico Madrid’s midfielder is a World Cup winner and comes with a lot of experience. His attributes are filled with 15s.

Piotr Zieliński

Passing: 17

Technique: 17

First Touch: 17

click to enlarge + 2 Piotr Zielinski in FM24

Don’t count on Zieliński to do defensive work with 8 Tackling, but when you need a creator with excellent crossing and shot from distance, he’s your man. Zieliński will cost £42m but will add quality to your midfield and will become an instant starter for any team.

More central midfielders to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Passing Technique First Touch Mikel Merino Real Sociedad 16 15 14 André Fluminese 14 14 14 Gedson Fernandes Besiktas 13 14 14 Dani Parejo Villarreal 18 15 16 Hicham Boudaoui OGC Nice 15 14 14 Youssouf Fofana AS Monaco 14 13 14 Miralem Pjanić Sharjah 18 17 16 Corentin Tolisso Lyon 14 14 13 Stefano Sensi Internazionale 16 16 16 Ivan Ilić Torino 14 15 14 Álvaro Fidalgo América 17 15 15 Assan Ouédraogo Schalke 04 13 14 13 Victor Hugo Flamengo 13 15 15 Oihan Sancet Athletic Bilbao 15 15 15 Lovro Majer VfL Wolfsburg 16 17 15

