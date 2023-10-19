FM24 Early Access is here!

Football Manager fans can finally get stuck into the newest release with Early Access starting at 4 pm BST on 19 October!

With tons of new features, updates, and improvements to the latest version of the franchise, we will dive into what's on offer in the Early Access, and how to get it on your PC, so without further ado, let's get stuck into some FM content!

FM24 Early Access Out Now

The wait is finally over, and Football Manager fans across the world can finally access the newest FM game!

Developers have promised that this will be the best version of the game to date, and we believe it will be with all the new features added to the game.

We have covered all of the updates in a separate piece, so be sure to check that out, however, for now, let's see what Early Access is all about!

click to enlarge + 2 FM24

FM24 Early Access and how to get

If you pre-purchased FM24 through a SEGA-approved digital retailer then you can access FM24 Early Access, which means millions of people around the world will be getting stuck into a new FM save.

It's not too late to pre-purchase the game too, and anyone in the world can access FM24 Early Access if they purchase the game before its full release on 6 November. That's over two weeks of extra FM fun!

The game is available to buy and play now on Steam, and the Epic Games Store, if you are looking to take the next step in your managing career.

click to enlarge + 2 FM24 Loading

Once purchased here is how to install FM24:

Steam and Epic Games Store

Simply quit and restart Steam or the Epic Games Store and you'll see that FM24 is available to install.

Purchases from another participating retailer

Your retailer should have sent you a confirmation email with a code, or a link to redeem your code which can be activated on Steam by following the instructions below:

Launch the Steam client software and log into your Steam account or create a new, free account Click the Games Menu Choose Activate a Product on Steam Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process

And that's it, now you can fully immerse yourself in the latest edition of Football Manager! Will you continue a save from FM23 or make a new start in a different league or country?

For more of the latest FM24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.