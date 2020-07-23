header decal
Flight Simulator

23 Jul 2020

*BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Closed Beta Invitations OUT NOW, beta release date & more

*BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Closed Beta Invitations OUT NOW, beta release date & more

Are you ready to take to the skies? Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020's beta phase will soon begin.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is all set to be the most realistic flight sim ever made - and it will soon enter its closed beta phase.

Let's go over everything we've learned about the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 closed beta, its invites, and more.

Closed Beta Release Date

Thanks to this week's Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 dev update, we now know that the closed beta will begin on Thursday, 30 July.

microsoft flight simulator mod 1

ENTER THE COCKPIT: Did you get your invite for the closed beta?

This will conclude a lengthy alpha phase that has tested plenty of new additions to the game.

Closed Beta Invitations OUT NOW

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will invite all of its alpha testers to the closed beta phase. But don't worry, there will also be plenty of new invites sent out to prospective players as well.

flight simulator cap 10

VARIETY: There is all kinds of different aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Today's dev update has revealed that the first batch of closed beta invitations have gone out today. We also learned more will be sent out before the 30 July start date for the beta.

That means if you've applied, you should check your email! You might just be one of the lucky entrants.

